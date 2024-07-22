PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 Legarda's SONA 2024 ensemble to celebrate Philippine heritage Senator Loren Legarda continues to proudly showcase Filipino heritage through her choice of attire. Renowned for wearing Filipino-made outfits even on regular days, Legarda will once again embrace the beauty of Filipino culture and tradition during President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s Third State of the Nation Address (SONA) by wearing an elegant Maria Clara-inspired ensemble designed by Puey Quiñones. The Maria Clara-inspired outfit features vintage embroidered pure piña fabric from Legarda's personal collection, adding a touch of timeless elegance. The ensemble includes a panuelo and a multilayered skirt with sunburst electric pleats over embroidered, beaded, and Callado piña tapis. Legarda's choice of piña celebrates Filipino craftsmanship and the artistry of Aklan weavers. On December 5, 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For years, Legarda has supported piña weaving, particularly the Akeanon and Ati Malindog School of Living Traditions (SLT) in Aklan. In collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), she spearheaded the creation of the School of Living Traditions (SLT) and provided programs such as Assistance for Filipino Artisans, the enhanced SLT program, weaving and natural dye centers, and pineapple farms with fiber extraction facilities across various localities. In the morning of the SONA, during the opening ceremonies of the Third Regular Session of the 19th Congress at the Senate Session Hall, Legarda will wear a piña barong paired with a handwoven cotton fabric wrap-around pleated skirt, also designed by Quiñones. The skirt is a modified patadyong, a colorful woven rectangular or tubular cloth similar to a malong or sarong, which she has passionately revived in her home province of Antique. Once at risk of being forgotten, the patadyong has seen a resurgence thanks to Legarda's efforts. It has become a symbol of pride and cultural identity for Antiqueños and is now being reintroduced to contemporary fashion. The patadyong plays a vital role in the daily lives of Antiqueños, serving various practical and ceremonial purposes. As a supporter of micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) and the author of the MSME law, Legarda has provided support to the Bagtason Loom Weavers Association in Antique and other weavers nationwide. Her initiatives include supplying cotton seeds, planting Tayum, improving and creating weaving centers, organizing trade fairs with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and offering training from the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI). The four-term Senator also facilitated the establishment of a cotton processing center in Patnongon, Antique, which provides essential support to the industry and ensures the continued production and appreciation of traditional fabrics like the patadyong. Puey Quiñones, the designer behind these masterpieces, shares a special connection with Legarda. He was one of the volunteers who helped with her campaign postering in Northern Samar during the 1998 senatorial elections. Recognizing this significant bond, Legarda chose Quiñones as the designer of her SONA attire as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for his talent, making their collaboration even more meaningful. Pamanang Pilipino, tampok sa kasuotan ni Legarda ngayong SONA Patuloy na pinahahalagahan ni Senador Loren Legarda ang kaniyang pagka-Pilipino sa kaniyang pananamit. Kilala sa pagtangkilik sa pananamit na sariling atin maging sa regular na mga araw, muling ipakikita ni Legarda ang ningning ng karilagan ng kultura at tradisyong Pilipino sa ikatlong State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., sa pagsusuot ng eleganteng Maria Clara-inspired na ternong disenyo ni Puey Quiñones. Tampok sa terno ay ilang nakaburdang piña fabric mula sa personal na koleksyon ni Legarda, na nagdadagdag ng walang kupas na ganda. Ang terno ay may kasamang panuelo at paldang multilayered, na may electric pleats na may disenyong araw na embroidered, beaded, pati na ang Callado piña tapis. Ang piña ay gumugunita sa yaring Filipino, at pagkamalikhain ng mga manghahabing Aklanon. Noong Distembre 5, 2023 ay itinala ng United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ang Aklan Piña Handloom Weaving sa Representative List ng Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Taon na mula nang umpisahang suportahan ni Legarda ang paghahabi gamit ang piña, partikular ang School of Living Traditions (SLT) na Akeanon at Ati Malindog sa Aklan. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at ni Legarda, pinangunahan ng senadora ang pagkakatatag ng mga SLT, at naghanay ng mga programa tulad ng Assistance for Filipino Artisans, isang programang SLT na pinalawak, at pati na ang mga sakahang pinya na may fiber extraction facilities sa iba't-ibang dako ng bansa. Magsusuot si Legarda ng barong piña na katambal ang isang hinabing cotton fabric wrap-around pleated skirt na disenyo rin ni Quiñones sa umaga ng SONA, kung saan magbubukas ang ikatlong Regular Session ng 19th Congress. Ang palda ay isang modified na patadyong, isang makulay na rectangular o tubular cloth na maihahalintulad sa isang malong o sarong, na kaniyang masigasig na binuhay sa kaniyang probinsya ng Antique. Nabuhay muli ang patadyong dahil sa pagsisikap ni Legarda, at ito'y naging simbolo ng pagkakakilanlan ng mga Antiqueño. Ang patadyong ay may pangunahing papel sa pang araw-araw na buhay ng mga Antiqueño, dahil ito'y may praktikal at seremonyal na layunin. Bilang tagasuporta ng micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), pati ang pagiging may-akda ng MSME law, nagbigay ng suporta si Legarda sa Bagtason Loom Weavers Association ng Antique, pati na ang iba pang maghahabi sa bansa. Kabilang sa mga inisyatiba ni Legarda ay pagbibigay ng binhi ng bulak, pagtatanim ng Tayum, pagtatatag at pagpapabuti ng weaving center, pag-organisa ng trade fairs katuwang ang Department of Trade and Industry, at paghahain ng pagsasanay mula sa Philippine Textile Research Institute. Pinangunahan rin ng senadora ang pagkakatatag sa isang cotton processing center sa Patnongon, Antique, na nagbibigay ng pangunahing suporta sa industriya at nagtitiyak ng walang patlang na paghabi ng telang tradisyonal tulad ng patadyong. Si Quiñones ay may espesyal na koneksyon kay Legarda, at nagsilbing volunteer sa unang kampanya bilang senador ni Legarda noong 1998 sa Northern Samar. Dahil dito, hinirang na taga-disenyo ng SONA attire ni Legarda si Quiñones bilang pagtanaw ng utang na loob at pagkilala sa angking talent nito.