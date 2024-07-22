PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2024

New Intake Forms Now Available for Universal Paid Leave and Care for Seniors Act

Office of Human Rights Simplifies Complaint Filing for Residents and Employees in DC

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Office of Human Rights (OHR) is launching new, user-friendly intake forms designed to facilitate the filing of complaints under the DC Universal Paid Family Leave Amendment Act (“UPL”) and the Care for Seniors Act. The forms simplify the complaint filing process, making it easier for residents to better access support and understand their rights.

Implemented in 2022, UPL grants twelve weeks of paid leave benefits for parental, family, or medical reasons to eligible employees in DC. To ensure these benefits are protected, OHR has introduced a new employment intake form. The form allows individuals to file complaints if they believe their employer has interfered with their right to these benefits or retaliated against them for requesting, applying for, or using paid leave under UPL.

Additionally, OHR has introduced a new long-term care (LTC) questionnaire specifically tailored for seniors to report instances of discrimination in LTC facilities. This initiative is part of OHR’s Care for Seniors program, which supports LGBTQ seniors and seniors living with HIV facing discrimination in such facilities. The form addresses concerns related to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, HIV status, and other prohibited bases of discrimination, streamlining the reporting process and enabling seniors to file claims directly through OHR’s website.

“We are committed to making essential services more accessible and inclusive for all residents and those who work in the District of Columbia," said Kenneth Saunders, OHR Acting Director. "By creating dedicated intake forms for these programs, we ensure more individuals can benefit from the DC Universal Paid Leave without any discrimination, while guaranteeing vulnerable seniors equal access to services through our Care for Seniors program, free from prejudice.”

Residents can access the new UPL intake form Long-Term Care (LTC) questionnaire for seniors here. For comprehensive details about these questionnaires and OHR’s various programs, please visit ohr.dc.gov and stay connected by following the Office on social media.

About the District of Columbia Office of Human Rights

The District of Columbia Office of Human Rights (OHR) was established to eradicate discrimination, increase equal opportunity, and protect human rights for persons who live in, work, or visit the District of Columbia. The agency enforces local and federal human rights laws, including the DC Human Rights Act, by providing a legal process to those who believe they have been discriminated against. OHR also proactively enforces human rights in the District through Director’s Inquiries, which allow it to identify and investigate practices and policies that may be discriminatory.