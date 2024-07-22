Wuyi County Launches Series of Agricultural Product Exhibition and Sales Activities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Wuyi County has introduced a series of special agricultural product exhibition and sales activities, along with a startup project support plan, aiming to stand out in urban competition.
'Xuan Lotus' Series Products Spark Excitement
At a 'Xuan Lotus' store in the ancient town of Wuyi County, tourists are lining up outside the window, as staff busily serve freshly made 'Xuan Lotus' ice cream. This unique treat combines lotus root powder, "Xuan Lotus," walnuts, and cranberries, delivering a delightful blend of lotus fragrance and cranberry sweetness. The store enjoys booming business, with a monthly revenue reaching 200,000 yuan.
"Xuan Lotus is a renowned local specialty with high nutritional value, yet many people find the cooking process cumbersome," said Mr. Wang, the store owner who has been selling 'Xuan Lotus' products for over a decade. With over 500 acres of lotus fields in Liu Cheng She Ethnic Town, he has continuously explored derivative products. Inspired by his son's discovery in Fujian of a product combining wine and ice cream, they launched 'Xuan Lotus' ice cream this summer, which has been well-received by consumers. The 'Xuan Lotus' used for ice cream is priced at 160 yuan per pound, doubling the price of the single ingredient.
Traditional agricultural products often struggle to capture the young consumer market due to issues with taste, packaging, and concepts. In recent years, Wuyi County has tapped into local specialty resources and leveraged its advantages, guiding enterprises to accelerate the development of new varieties. Many local specialties have transformed into trendy items.
Rapid Development of the Tea Industry
"We strive to exceed 4 billion yuan in the total industrial output value of the tea industry and 2.7 billion yuan for traditional Chinese medicine by 2025," said a representative from the Wuyi County Agricultural and Rural Affairs Bureau.
As a key tea-producing county in the country, Wuyi County has over 60,000 individuals engaged in tea planting, processing, and sales. In response to an increasingly saturated tea market, local tea enterprises are seeking breakthroughs. Last year, "Wuyi County Dajiao" green tea craft beer emerged as a dark horse in the beverage market. Fan Qiang, assistant manager of Wuyi County Dajiao Shuangyan Agricultural Company, stated that they used tea from their own tea gardens, incorporating processed green tea into wheat, effectively merging tea with beer to create a product that offers both the rich flavor of beer and the refreshing taste of green tea.
"We quickly sold out 30,000 bottles of green tea craft beer and plan to expand production capacity to reach an annual output of 100,000 bottles. We also aim to develop new products, including black tea beer and pear-flavored sparkling juice," Fan added.
Creative Herbal Products Attract Young Consumers
In recent years, the TCM wellness sector has gained momentum. Zhejiang Longevity Valley Botanical Co., Ltd.(Longevity Valley for short below) a leading local company, primarily sells ganoderma spore powder and Dendrobium officinale. Due to the characteristics of spore powder, which tends to taste bitterer with higher quality, its audience is limited. In 2022, Longevity Valley was named as one of the first "dual-purpose" pilot units in Zhejiang Province, promoting the entry of herbs like Dendrobium and ganoderma into the food and beverage market. Wang Shu, head of the company's material control department, shared that through collaboration with expert teams, they developed over ten new products, including ganoderma coffee, ganoderma cookies, and tea drinks, successfully penetrating the young consumer demographic.
To enhance the competitiveness of local agricultural products, Wuyi County has also launched the "Thousand Rural Entrepreneurs" project, supporting agricultural project entrepreneurs and organizing them to participate in exhibition and sales activities. Industry insiders indicate that as Wuyi County's local specialties evolve into fashionable items, the benefits can double, fostering the high-quality development of local industries.
