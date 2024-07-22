West Virginia Department of Health Highlights Importance of Back-to-School Immunizations

As the new school year approaches, the West Virginia Department of Health (DH) underscores the importance of ensuring students are up to date with their immunizations. Immunizations (also called vaccines or shots) are one of the most important ways to protect children from diseases, and they are especially important for students, who are regularly in close contact with others.

For the upcoming school year, all children entering school in West Virginia grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless a medical exemption is approved by DH. Additional proof of immunization is required for children entering grades 7 and 12 for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal disease unless a medical exemption is approved by DH.





​After confirming that first positive measles case in Monongalia County back in April, state health leaders learned that 128 West Virginia residents from 30 counties and 24 out-of-state contacts from four neighboring states were potentially exposed to measles. While the DH’s Bureau for Public Health and local health departments worked tirelessly to successfully mitigate a measles outbreak through contact tracing and other control activities, public health leaders hope their efforts show just how vital immunizations are to fostering a healthy society.





“The final weeks of summer are an ideal time to schedule back-to-school immunizations for our students,” said DH Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. "Immunizations are crucial in preventing severe and potentially fatal illnesses. Measles, in particular, poses serious health risks, especially for our most vulnerable children."





The DH also recently launched a new resource for residents in need of their vaccination records, allowing patients to review their immunization history and print their own official records at MyIRMobile.

"Accessing your child’s immunization records has never been simpler," added Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer. "While MyIRMobile offers convenient online access, we encourage individuals with questions to consult their pediatrician or primary care provider."

For comprehensive details on West Virginia’s immunization requirements, please visit https://oeps.wv.gov/immunizations/Pages/immunization_Requirements.aspx.