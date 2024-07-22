The Influence of Spotify Playlists on Artist Promotion and Fan Base Building
The influence of playlists on artist visibility and technological innovation in music curation are allies of strategies in digital music distribution.MARINGá, PARANá, BRAZIL, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music can connect people, bring memories to mind, enliven environments, reinforce brands, and tell stories. With the globalization of the world and streaming platforms, playlists have become popular and have gained a significant role in how users consume music. Spotify, for example, has approximately 8 billion playlists created by users. According to co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek, 725 million of these were created this year.
Spotify remains the leading platform in music curation. In addition to playlists created by users themselves, the streaming service also offers official playlists, regularly updated to share musical trends and listener preferences.
According to Caroline Bezerra, CMO of New Music Brasil, for Spotify users, the importance of playlists lies precisely in the personalized curation of music that caters to the individual tastes and preferences of each user. "New Music Brasil uses playlists to promote the artists in our roster, ensuring visibility on a platform with a broad reach," she explains.
Even more playlists can be expected in the near future on the platform with the beta launch of AI Playlist, announced by Spotify in April this year. This feature allows subscribers to create playlists automatically using text prompts. Initially available to iOS and Android users in the UK and Australia, AI Playlist allows subscribers to type specific instructions and generates a list of suggested tracks based on those commands.
The expectation for this launch is that it will change the way users create playlists, offering automated and personalized curation, with more user input when writing prompts.
Impact of Playlists on Artist Success
Playlist curation can influence the digital success or failure of a song or artist, depending on its exposure and reach. With nearly a decade in the market, New Music Brasil is a specialist in digital music distribution and understands the mechanisms of streaming services. "We recognize the importance of playlists in the current musical landscape. That's why we have a specialized department dedicated to creating, maintaining, and updating playlists that cover various musical genres," explains Caroline Bezerra. "This work is essential to ensure that the label's artists achieve greater visibility through a broader and more diverse audience," she adds.
According to Caroline Bezerra, inclusion in popular playlists can lead to an increase in the number of plays and followers, which helps in the growth and reach of an artist. "With the growing importance of streaming platforms, the playlist strategy has become a crucial tool in music marketing," assures Caroline.
Spotify users have shared their experiences and expectations regarding playlists and the new AI Playlist tool. Rennan Hartmann is an avid streaming user. A subscriber to more than one platform, he ensures that he makes his own playlists and also listens to others available and recommended by the platforms. "It's very practical, in daily life, to choose a playlist of the artist I like, or the style I want to listen to at that moment," Hartmann explains. "Besides the fact that the platform already understands my taste, based on the information I provide and my consumption, suggesting new songs similar to what it already understands I will like," he adds.
Playlist curation by specialized companies like New Music Brasil stands out as a strategic element for users to find new music and for the success of artists in the contemporary music scene. Technological innovation, combined with expertise in playlist creation, promises to transform the way music is consumed and promoted in the digital age.
