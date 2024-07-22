DINA BINGHAM SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Dina Bingham honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over three decades of experience in the technology sector, Dina Bingham has had the honor of serving as an IBM executive and Partner. Her dedication to innovation and transformation has helped her build a reputation as a leader in change and efficiency.
As a strategic thinker, Dina finds great fulfillment in coaching account executives and leading initiatives that foster organizational growth.
As a devoted servant leader, Dina has found fulfillment guiding multigenerational, cross-functional teams with care and expertise. She has a wealth of experience in digital finance, operations, procurement, talent management, and risk management. Dina’s knack for understanding complex situations, anticipating future trends, evaluating opportunities, and managing risks provides steady support and reassurance to her team and stakeholders.
Dina's contributions to the technology industry have earned her widespread recognition and numerous accolades. In 2023, she was featured in New York Weekly as an influential advocate for change and modernization. Her exceptional leadership and dedication to innovation were also acknowledged by Marquis Who's Who in 2021.
In 2022, Dina partnered with two other remarkable women to establish Course Crew, a platform to uplift and nurture aspiring individuals. Together, they have embarked on a transformative journey, empowering others to unlock their potential. Dina's for amplifying others' passions and turning ideas into reality made her a perfect fit for this venture.
Their achievements have been recognized in Hype Magazine, CEO Weekly, and Forbes, and they've been interviewed and showcased on Wake Up with Marci CBS morning show and Dominique Benn's KSLA show in Shreveport, LA.
In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Dina Bingham has been selected for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations.
Dina will be honored at IAOTP's prestigious annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December 2024 as IAOTP's Top Executive and Partner of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024. Additionally, Dina Bingham was displayed on the Nasdaq Billboard in NYC, highlighting her achievements.
In 2024, Dina continues to focus on empowering individuals and supporting those in need. Her legacy of leadership, innovation, and compassion serves as a source of inspiration for many aspiring professionals, encouraging them to achieve their full potential and chase their dreams. Dina's upcoming books, (1) Growth Bound: Elevate Your Mindset, Unlock Your Potential and (2)You’re Working Too Hard, co-authored with Anouk McIntyre, offer practical insights for personal and professional development. Dina's unwavering dedication to uplifting others and making a positive impact continues to inspire people around the world.
