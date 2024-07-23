Swifto Expands Further into North Carolina with Acquisition of Little Friends
CHARLOTTE, NC, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swifto, a leader in technology-driven pet care services, is excited to announce its acquisition of Little Friends, a well-established pet sitting and dog walking company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This acquisition marks Swifto’s second strategic expansion into North Carolina within a few months, following the successful acquisition of Wagz 'n Whiskerz in April. This rapid growth is a testament to Swifto’s robust technological infrastructure and commitment to personalized pet care.
Swifto’s proprietary technology, which includes a comprehensive scheduling infrastructure, GPS tracking, and real-time updates, has enabled the company to scale its operations efficiently while maintaining the high level of service that clients expect. By integrating Little Friends into its company, Swifto continues to blend cutting-edge technology with the personal touch that has made its services so valued by pet owners.
Penina First, CEO and Founder of Swifto, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Little Friends into the Swifto family. Our ability to scale quickly and effectively, as demonstrated by our recent expansion into North Carolina, highlights the strength of our technological platform and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional pet care. The addition of Little Friends allows us to serve even more pets and their owners with the same care and attention to detail that we are known for.”
Swifto ensures a smooth transition for Little Friends' clients, with all existing pet sitters and dog walkers continuing to provide their services. Swifto personally screens every dog walker locally, ensuring they meet the high standards expected by pet owners. The local management from Little Friends, along with nearly 30 dedicated dog walkers and pet sitters, will all be transitioning to Swifto, maintaining the trusted relationships clients have come to rely on.
Little Friends, founded by Terry Richardson who is now retiring, has provided over 150,000 pet care services to date, serving more than 5,000 clients. With close to 30 dedicated dog walkers and pet sitters, all of whom are transitioning to Swifto, the company has built a reputation for reliable and loving pet care. This integration not only expands Swifto’s footprint in North Carolina but also enhances its service offerings by leveraging the local expertise and established client relationships of Little Friends.
Swifto itself has completed nearly 500,000 dog walks and pet visits so far, making it the largest dog walking service in the US following Wag! and Rover, all while maintaining an excellent reputation by both clients and dog walkers, showcasing its extensive experience and capability in delivering high-quality pet care services with the help of technology.
Terry Richardson, owner of Little Friends, stated, “After 14 wonderful years, I am delighted to hand over the reins to Swifto. Their advanced technological support combined with our local insight ensures that our beloved clients and their pets will continue receiving the best possible care. I am confident that Swifto’s innovative approach and commitment to service will carry on the legacy of Little Friends, enhancing it in ways that truly matter.”
Swifto’s continued expansion in North Carolina reflects its unique position in the pet care industry, standing out against larger corporations like Wag! and Rover, whose reputations have faced challenges. By preserving the local brand identity and managerial staff of acquired companies, Swifto fosters a familiar and friendly experience for clients, enhanced by state-of-the-art technology.
For more details about Swifto’s innovative approach to pet care or to inquire about the services now available in New York City, Miami, and across North Carolina, please visit www.swifto.com.
Monique Shivers
Swifto Dog walking
northcarolina@swifto.com