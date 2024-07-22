Desert Diamond Distillery Celebrates Success at International Spirits Competitions
Since 2010, Desert Diamond Distillery, nestled in the rugged desert southwest, has been winning awards and obliterating the typical stereotypes of rum.
A heavenly combination that lingers forever in the mouth.”KINGMAN, AZ, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Diamond Distillery has garnered prestigious accolades at two renowned spirits competitions in a remarkable display of craftsmanship and dedication to quality.
— IWSC, London Judges
Located in the historic town of Kingman, Arizona, Desert Diamond Distillery triumphed at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London with its Gold Miner 11-Year-Old Barrel Reserve Rum (Gold Outstanding - 99) and clinched a Double Gold Medal win at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) with a 6-Year Aged Rum–Single Barrel Release.
According to Club Oenologique, a premium lifestyle publication, the judges described the exceptional rums this way:
“An exceptional balance, with tropical fruits in abundance and a soft and subtle smokiness with integrated oak giving texture, layers of treacle tart sweetness, and juicy pineapple, makes this a heavenly combination that lingers forever in the mouth.”
Desert Diamond Distillery's owners, John and Deborah Patt, are at the heart of its success. Their dedication to their craft has earned them international awards for the last fourteen years, solidifying their reputation for producing exceptional spirits. They welcome visitors to their tasting room, where they can experience the artistry behind their award-winning spirits firsthand.
In addition to offering a diverse range of spirits for sampling and purchase, the distillery's Barrel Select Program allows enthusiasts, corporations, event planners, and restaurant chains to own a piece of history with an exclusive barrel of their choice.
Adding to Desert Diamond Distillery's allure is the opportunity to stay in its vintage train caboose, a unique accommodation available for rental on Airbnb. This distinctive experience combines the rustic charm of a historic train car with modern comforts, promising guests a memorable stay.
For more information about Desert Diamond Distillery, visit their website, call (928) 757-7611, or visit 4875 Olympic Way, Kingman, Arizona.
