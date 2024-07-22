Groups360 Introduces GroupSync™ Planner+ to Streamline the Corporate Event Planning Process

New event planning solution simplifies, streamlines and standardizes the group hotel booking process for enterprise-level meetings and events.

This comprehensive system allows corporate planners and teams to easily build and track all meeting data, including event criteria, budgets, expenditure and tiered approvals within a single portal.” — Christian Oliver, SVP Product

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groups360 has announced the launch of GroupSync™ Planner+, an innovative single-source hotel planning and booking solution for enterprise-level meeting and event organizers.

Powered by Groups360's industry-leading GroupSync™ platform, Planner+ adds a specialized set of features specifically designed for corporate teams needing a standardized request and booking process.

The initial release includes an in-app meeting request form with a customizable multi-step approval process that ensures organizational and team member visibility, as well as reporting tools for financial accountability. Additional features will be available soon, including the ability to apply an organization's Master Service Agreements (MSA) and set preferred hotel properties, chains, or brands for every user within an organization.

Through the integrated web-based GroupSync marketplace, meeting planners and managers can shop, source and book hotels and event space, with the ability to see live real-time rates and availability at over 25,000 properties worldwide.

Instant booking is also available at participating hotels, allowing planners to book 10 to 25 rooms online—along with event space for up to 50 people, including AV and catering—without the need to contact the hotel or engage in a traditional RFP process. For larger meetings, a simplified RFP process streamlines, tracks and organizes hotel responses into a single dashboard.

Planner+ enhances the GroupSync platform with additional controls and parameters for corporate enterprise meeting planners, including request and approval workflows, meeting planner management, and booking and tracking tools designed to better manage the event planning process within a corporate environment.

"One of the inherent challenges that Planner+ solves for company meeting and event planners is organizing and standardizing the disparate processes that companies use to plan and track various types of events," said Christian Oliver, Groups360's SVP Product. "To address this growing industry need, we have developed a comprehensive system that allows corporate planners and teams to easily build and track all meeting data, including event criteria, budgets, expenditure and tiered approvals within a single portal that is accessible to all company stakeholders. Since it's built within GroupSync, it also provides powerful hotel sourcing and booking capabilities that have been proven to save significant time and money—both valuable resources for any size organization."

Click here to learn more about Groups360's Planner+ platform or watch the video.

About Groups360 | Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space at scale. Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.