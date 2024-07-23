Planet Home Lending Taps Kourtney Doyle to Continue Growth in Southeast
PHL expands presence in Southeast with Kourtney DoyleMERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has hired Kourtney Doyle (NMLS #821122) as a Branch Manager – Builder Development in Tampa Bay, Florida. Doyle brings a wealth of experience and a vision to grow business with key partners in the region.
During her 14-year mortgage banking career, Doyle has worked with most types of home loans, although she is best known for her expertise in new home construction mortgages. It’s a process she knows well from having built 10 homes herself.
“My extensive experience in the homebuilding sector will significantly contribute to Planet’s continued growth, particularly in the Southeast Atlantic region where new home building remains robust," Doyle said. "Planet's innovative product offerings and the supportive culture help my team and prioritize borrowers, ensuring they feel confident because we are working in their best interest.”
Planet’s product offerings including Purchase EDGE and Cash 4 Homes, will help borrowers in the competitive Tampa Bay market, Doyle said, especially when competing against cash borrowers.
“Kourtney’s expertise and passion around new construction fits nicely into our goal to build out that part of business,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "The continued low volume of existing homes makes new construction a more financially feasible option in some areas. We are committed to developing products that will ultimately help borrowers comfortably get into the homes they want.”
Doyle attributes her success to always putting the best interest of the borrower first and making sure they understand their buying power. This customer-centric approach includes honesty and helping borrowers understand what they need to do to qualify for a loan and is especially important when financing a newly constructed home purchase.
“Kourtney is a valuable asset to the Planet team as we continue to expand our retail presence and offerings,” said Doug Long, SVP, Divisional Manager at Planet Home Lending. “She has hands-on experience as a builder along with a deep understanding of how to help borrowers navigate new construction financing. She’s passionate and knows the importance of collaborating and partnership when it comes to new construction lending.”
Planet Home Lending offers a variety of loan options to assist borrowers, including a refinance program with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year, allowing borrowers to buy now and refinance later if rates drop.
With its special buydown options, another Planet program can reduce the effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Additionally, borrowers can refinance without lender fees for up to a year if rates decrease.
Planet's Purchase EDGE program allows borrowers to buy their new dream home without waiting for their current house to sell. Alternatively, a bridge loan allows borrowers to use the equity from their current home to finance their next home. Bridge loan borrowers may qualify for a new home without having the current mortgage payment counted.
Planet also works with the Florida Housing Finance Corp. to provide down payment assistance and closing cost help to buyers with limited funds. VA and USDA loans offer zero down payment options, too.
With Planet's wide array of loan products, Doyle is poised to help even more families achieve homeownership, driving growth and strengthening the company's presence in the Southeast. By leveraging her expertise and Planet's innovative offerings, Doyle will be a strong asset for the company.
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, New York, (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.
