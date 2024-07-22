SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race:

Americans owe President Biden an immense debt of gratitude for his strong, resolute leadership over the past three-and-a-half years. His stellar record includes guiding Americans out of a deadly pandemic, presiding over a historic economic recovery, and restoring dignity and respect to the Oval Office.

President Biden also has done more for New Mexicans during a single term than any president in history. His administration’s support of childcare and early childhood education initiatives in our state will improve New Mexicans’ lives for many years to come. We are eternally grateful for his support.

While President Biden is an indisputably great leader, his decision to withdraw from the presidential race at this fraught moment in U.S. history is in the best interest of the Democratic Party and the nation. This decision will ensure President Biden’s rightful place as one of the most successful––and selfless––presidents in U.S. history. It also provides a stark contrast to Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee whose convention speech last week amounted to a litany of selfish grievances.

As I have vowed before, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Donald Trump is denied another four years in the White House.