Country Stalwart Bradley Gaskin Hits The Charts And The Hearts With “Accidentally Drunk"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama-born Bradley Gaskin, the man behind the Top-30 country hit, “Mr. Bartender,” is back with a new chart-launching single, “Accidentally Drunk,” currently available from digital music providers and streaming platforms.
This powerful, mid-tempo ballad is sung with a touch of empathy, infusing vulnerable storytelling with all of the passion and power heard on his early EP.
To stream/download "Accidentally Drunk," click HERE.
Appearing on the track is an all-star cast for “Accidentally Drunk,” spearheaded by legendary producer Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band). The track was written by Ashley McBryde (ACM, CMT, CMA and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter), Justin Ebach (multi-platinum, SESAC award-winning songwriter and producer), and Dan Smalley. Recording the track consisted of Nashville A-listers Brent Mason (George Strait, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, and many more) and Joel Key (Alabama, Toby Keith) on guitars, Scotty Sanders (Chris Young, Jelly Roll) on steel, bassist Glenn Worf (Tim McGraw, Jimmy Buffett), Mike Rojas (Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger) on keyboards, drummer Tommy Harden (Reba McEntire, Kentucky Thunder), Stuart Duncan (Dolly Parton, Barbara Streisand) on fiddle, Trey Keller and Marsha Matthai on background vocals.
Reception to Gaskin's latest song is off to a great start, hitting the top 10 in the CDX True Indie Singles Country Chart, and rapidly climbing in the Music Row Country Breakout Radio Chart.
"Bradley sounds GREAT on this, it was a one-listen for me."
-- Jimi Jamm--WCJW (Warsaw, NY), Program Director
"Glad to see and hear that Bradley is back...He's 100% authentic country."
-- Bill Booth--WKDZ (Cadiz, KY), Program Director
Gaskin is firing on all cylinders in his return to the country music charts. "Alan Jackson said it best...'I'm Just 'Doin' what I love and loving what I do,'" Gaskin stated. "Country music rattles my bones and a song like 'Accidentally Drunk' hits me right where a country song is supposed to."
To stay updated on Bradley Gaskin, visit:
Instagram: @bradleygaskinmusic
Spotify: @Bradley Gaskin
About Bradley Gaskin:
Bradley Gaskin burst onto the scene in 2010, releasing his solo-penned single, "Mr. Bartender." His song charted on country radio for 20 weeks landing him to a Top-30 country hit. As a songwriter, he's had cuts with Sammy Kershaw and artists in the gospel music world. Gaskin is signed to 30A Life Music, and tracking his first full-length record with award-winning producer, Keith Stegall.
About 30A Life Music:
30A Life Records is stationed out of Walton County, Florida. Headed by Jack Cole, Josh Weddington, and Bob Clark, the group loves the 30A life and the music opportunities that exist in the area. They plan to bring true country music not only to Florida, but the world.
David Abdo
