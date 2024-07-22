ACE and ActiVote Join Forces: Informing Youth with Unbiased Policy Insights
ACE and ActiVote Join Forces: Informing Youth with Unbiased Policy Insights
Alliance for Citizen Engagement (ACE), a student-driven, non-partisan think tank committed to providing unbiased policy resources and combating political polarization, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ActiVote.
ActiVote is a dynamic app designed to engage all Americans in the democratic process by educating voters on crucial issues, informing them about upcoming elections, connecting them with their elected officials, and tracking public opinions through polling questions.
Through this partnership, ACE will leverage ActiVote’s platform to distribute their unbiased policy resources more broadly, ensuring that all voters have access to reliable and balanced information. In return, ActiVote will supply ACE with valuable data on topics that resonate most with voters, helping ACE reach a broader audience and foster greater engagement in the democratic process.
“We are excited to partner with ActiVote, an interactive and impactful platform that truly engages voters, to enhance our mission of providing unbiased policy insights to youth voters. This collaboration will allow us to reach a wider audience with reliable information, helping to empower voters with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Together, we can combat political polarization and foster a more engaged and informed electorate,” said Siena Frost, Founder of the Alliance for Citizen Engagement.
“Amidst all of the noise of this election season, we are thrilled to be partnering with a like-minded group that puts policy information at the front of voting. The policies that elected officials advocate for impact our daily lives and knowing about these issues and aligning your vote to your beliefs is empowering to voters who are sick of that noise,” expressed Sara Gifford, Co-Founder and COO of ActiVote.
ActiVote was founded in 2019 with the mission to increase voter participation via easy access to information. Voters come first in every decision and every feature that is built. This is how our democracy should be and this is how ActiVote makes their choices and investments. If everyone has the information, if everyone feels valued, if everyone is reminded about the election, if everyone feels heard... Then everyone will vote!
ACE was founded by Siena Frost who helped launch ACE’s Student Fellows program at the end of 2020. Since 2020, ACE has hired over 500 college students from more than 130 colleges and universities located in over 40 states as Student Fellows, Research Associates and Digital Marketing Interns.
This has given many public policy undergraduate students an opportunity to publish and has helped to launch the careers of the next generation of policy researchers. ACE continues to grow as more students from across the country join the organization.
ACE is a nonpartisan think tank that aims to combat political polarization by informing young voters about important policy issues.
ActiVote is focused on ensuring that every American can be informed and confident to vote in every election.
