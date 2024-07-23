Vertical Repowering with Sunzaun - Part 1
Curious about how to enhance your solar energy system's efficiency and productivity? Vertical Repowering with Sunzaun might be the game-changer you need.
Vertical Repowering with Sunzaun offers extended daily energy production, electricity generation during demand times, and easy integration with existing systems”NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating an East-West (E-W) oriented Sunzaun system alongside your existing fixed tilt installations, you can achieve significantly longer energy production hours at maximum capacity each day.
— Helge Biernath, CEO and President of Sunstall Inc.
This setup allows you to generate electricity during market demand times, like mornings and afternoons, when energy is needed the most but conventional systems are less productive. Plus, you can seamlessly retrofit your existing infrastructure, leveraging current electronic components and avoiding the need for costly new investments.
This approach not only enhances your overall energy production but also ensures greater profitability and efficiency.
Benefits from Vertical Repowering with Sunzaun:
The provided graphic illustrates the benefits of combining a fixed tilt system with an E-W oriented Sunzaun system.
The orange curve represents the energy production from a traditional fixed tilt system, peaking around midday with a sharp rise and fall in power output.
In contrast, the red curve shows the energy production from the E-W oriented Sunzaun system, starting early in the morning and continuing steadily into the evening, thus covering periods when the fixed tilt system is less productive.
The blue curve, which is the combined total output of both systems, demonstrates how integrating the E-W oriented Sunzaun with the fixed tilt system maintains high energy production levels over a longer period. This results in a more balanced and extended energy output throughout the day, maximizing productivity and profitability.
Key Features of Sunzaun:
Our vertical solar system is using bifacial modules to capture energy from both sides of the modules. This design allows efficient sunlight harnessing throughout the day. It enables easy integration with existing systems, using current electronic components to avoid costly upgrades of the electronic equipment.
The system is durable and versatile, suitable for urban and rural applications, and can serve as a barrier or fence if needed, providing security while generating power.
Vertical Repowering - Optimizing your assets:
“Vertical Repowering with Sunzaun offers extended daily energy production, electricity generation during demand times, and easy integration with existing systems” says Helge Biernath, CEO of Sunstall. He adds that these key features not only enhance overall energy production but also ensure greater profitability and efficiency for your existing fixed tilt installation.
About Sunstall:
Sunstall Inc. is a Novato, Calif.-based solar energy company dedicated to providing cutting-edge solar installation services for commercial and utility scale projects. With establishing Sunzaun as the vertical solar system for diverse dual-use applications in the U.S., Sunstall is at the forefront of shaping the future of clean energy. For more information about Sunstall Inc. and its vertical solar system, please visit www.sunzaun.com or reach out to Tim Basulto (t.basulto@sunstall.com), Product Manager of Sunzaun.
Tim Basulto
Sunstall Inc.
+1 415-612-2778
email us here