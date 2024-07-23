Mt. Holiday Ski Resort Joins the Growing List of Certified Autism Centers™ in Traverse City

The ski resort’s certification is part of a larger city-wide initiative to turn Traverse City into a Certified Autism Destination™.

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mt. Holiday Ski Resort proudly joins Traverse City’s accessibility movement, achieving the designation of a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). As part of the designation, staff completed training on autism and sensory needs, and will receive an onsite review by IBCCES to implement additional opportunities for inclusion.

“Obtaining the Certified Autism Center™ designation is crucial for Mt. Holiday to ensure inclusivity and a positive experience for all visitors. It positions Mt. Holiday as a leader in accessibility and equips staff with the essential skills in communication and understanding sensory sensitivities, fostering empathy and respect throughout the resort,” says Jim Pearson, Mt. Holiday executive director.

Their certification is part of Traverse City Tourism’s broader initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) granted by IBCCES. The designation signifies that various attractions, lodging, and entertainment options in the area have undergone comprehensive training and certification processes to ensure that autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors have a positive and inclusive experience.

“Mt. Holiday’s achievement is a testament to their dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. We’re proud to support Mt. Holiday in their commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Mt. Holiday

Mt. Holiday is more than just a ski hill. We’re pillars of the community, contributing through scholarship programs, partnerships with organizations like Kiwanis, and hosting events that bring people together. We’re a champion of accessibility, offering affordable programs and lessons so everyone, regardless of their background, can experience the joy of winter sports and outdoor activities. As stewards of the environment, we’re committed to sustainable practices and environmental education, preserving Mt. Holiday’s natural beauty for generations to come. Finally, we’re your four-season escape! From skiing and snowboarding to hiking, biking, and scenic lift rides, Mt. Holiday offers year-round activities for families and individuals.