Nextatlas Debuts Generate Suite: AI Agents Enhancing Market Research Efficiency

Generate Suite is a set of GenAI tools aimed at boosting innovation procedures and market research time Generate's Persona Agent creates synthetic users from Nextatlas real data and allows direct interaction Generate Suite is a Nextatlas product: a set of GenAI Agents and an advanced chat system that through LLMs allow direct rapid interaction with Nextatlas data

Enhance Your Customer Knowledge with Generate Suite’s Synthetic Consumer Personas Agent and the Creation of Digital Focus Groups

With Generate, we're pioneering strategic innovation with advanced AI. Our agents for persona generation and sentiment analysis are transforming consumer insights and revolutionizing market research.” — Luca Morena - CEO & Co-Founder of Nextatlas

TURIN, ITALY, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nextatlas has launched Generate Suite , a generative AI tool that helps businesses gain deep insights into market trends and consumer behaviours. It takes its name from the suite of four AI assistants, autonomous assistants capable of performing complex market research tasks. These AI agents autonomously perform time-consuming tasks efficiently and empower teams to achieve goals and plan strategies faster and at a significantly lower cost than traditional methods.Generate Suite's AI agents can understand and execute natural-language commands, unlike current generative solutions that are probabilistic when they respond. They're designed to handle the complexities of modern market research and have been thoroughly instructed to base their answers on data from Nextatlas, an industry leader in data analysis and trend forecasting.For over a decade, Nextatlas has led AI-driven market research and Generate Suite continues this tradition with its generative AI and data-driven approach. All of our agents are trained in Nextatlas' always-on and continuously updated database on consumer and market trends, plus other online sources to inform their answers. The four agents include the Persona Generator Agent, Ingredient Discovery Agent, Innovation Tracker, and Sentiment Pulse Agent.The Persona Generator Agent for example, offers unparalleled insights into your consumer base. This agent crafts detailed synthetic consumer personas that mirror distinct demographic and behavioural profiles - from Nextatlas' data analysis of hundreds of thousands of early adopters' social media profiles - and provides key insights into their preferences and needs. These personas allow users to test hypotheses, products, and scenarios in real-time, always providing accurate and up-to-date insights. Thanks to this real-time data, these synthetic personas will never hallucinate or go off path.Generate Suite's AI-generated consumer profiles can also be used to create digital focus groups. This can significantly enhance product personalization and marketing strategies, allowing brands to ask questions and get feedback from characters that closely resemble their target audience. The Persona Generator Agent is truly set to revolutionise how brands understand and engage with their audience.

Generate Suite delivers Strategic Success for marketers: from data to insights in no time