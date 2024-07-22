Submit Release
Youth Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Dummer

July 22, 2024

Dummer, NH – On Friday, July 20, 2024 at approximately 12:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single vehicle ATV rollover at the intersection of Muzzy Hill Road and Cedar Brook Road in the town of Dummer. Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with Coos County Sheriff’s Officers, and Milan and Dummer Fire and EMS personnel to assist the injured rider, identified as a 13-year-old girl.

An investigation at the scene revealed that the youth operator ran off the road and struck a sign. There was structural damage to the right front components of the ATV. It is unclear if the damage was a result of the crash or was a contributing factor. The youth was ejected from the machine as it rolled over onto its side, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. The operator was wearing a full face helmet and eye protection when the crash occurred which likely prevented further injury. She had also completed an OHRV Safe Rider Education class.

The youth was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by Milan/Dummer ambulance with assistance from Berlin EMS. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, but operating on pavement and inexperience are possible contributing factors.

