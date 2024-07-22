North Dakota Delegation Attends Uniform Law Commission Meeting

North Dakota commissioners are in attendance at the Uniform Law Commission's annual meeting in Boston. The meeting runs through July 25.

Pictured (L to R) Justice Jerod Tufte, Rep. Larry Klemin, Parrell Grossman, Jacob Rodenbiker, Candace Zierdt, Bradley Myers, Gail Hagerty, and Dustin Richard. In attendance but not pictured were Owen Anderson and Sen. David Hogue.

Each year commissioners gather to review and debate draft acts. Proposed legislation is read line-by-line and discussed on the floor during the General Sessions that meet daily. This year, the work of the commissioners includes:

Acts for Final Consideration Antitrust Pre-Merger Notification Act

Mortgage Modifications Act

Unincorporated Organization Acts (20_), Uniform

Acts for First Reading Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act

Conflict of Laws in Trusts and Estates Act

Judicial Interview Procedures for Children Act

Virtual Currency Customer Protection Act

Read more about the meeting and acts under consideration at: https://uniformlaws.org/events/annualmeeting