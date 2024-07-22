Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,880 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota Delegation Attends Uniform Law Commission Meeting

North Dakota commissioners are in attendance at the Uniform Law Commission's annual meeting in Boston. The meeting runs through July 25.

Pictured (L to R) Justice Jerod Tufte, Rep. Larry Klemin, Parrell Grossman, Jacob Rodenbiker, Candace Zierdt, Bradley Myers, Gail Hagerty, and Dustin Richard. In attendance but not pictured were Owen Anderson and Sen. David Hogue.

Each year commissioners gather to review and debate draft acts. Proposed legislation is read line-by-line and discussed on the floor during the General Sessions that meet daily. This year, the work of the commissioners includes:

Acts for Final Consideration

  • Antitrust Pre-Merger Notification Act
  • Mortgage Modifications Act
  • Unincorporated Organization Acts (20_), Uniform

Acts for First Reading

  • Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act
  • Conflict of Laws in Trusts and Estates Act
  • Judicial Interview Procedures for Children Act
  • Virtual Currency Customer Protection Act

Read more about the meeting and acts under consideration at: https://uniformlaws.org/events/annualmeeting

You just read:

North Dakota Delegation Attends Uniform Law Commission Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more