Mars and Robomart Pilot “Store-Hailing” Platform in Baltimore to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
Iconic Mars Ice Cream products including SNICKERS®, M&M’S® and TWIX® Ice Cream to be delivered by Robomart within minutesBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robomart, the world’s first store-hailing platform and Mars, the maker of some of the world's most-loved treats, snacks and ice cream products, today announced the Baltimore pilot of its Ice Cream Robomart featuring iconic Mars Ice Cream products.
To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, the automated store on wheels will deliver Baltimore residents in Canton, Fells Point, Brewers Hill and Little Italy a first-of-its-kind experience to enjoy the convenience of ice cream, delivered to your door, within minutes.
"We’re thrilled to bring Robomart to Baltimore, Robomart’s East Coast HQ, and introduce consumers to the forefront of retail innovation—and what better way to beat the summer heat than with Mars Ice Cream and their iconic brands," said Robomart Co-Founder Ali Ahmed.
Disrupting the retail industry, Robomart allows consumers to download an app and hail a mobile ice cream store to your door. When it arrives, you open the doors with your app and handpick your own ice cream — launching for the first time ever in Baltimore with Mars Ice Cream products including SNICKERS®, M&M’S® and TWIX® Ice Cream. The unique shopping experience, pioneered by Robomart, also helps speed-up the transaction through a proprietary auto-checkout system. Users simply take their selected products, place them in their bag and walk away — eliminating the need to physically check out and pay.
“Mars has some of the biggest brands in ice cream — like SNICKERS®, M&M’S® and TWIX® — and we’ve been continuously innovating in the category for more than three decades,” said Shaf Lalani, General Manager for Mars Ice Cream. “Through the pilot with Robomart, we’re able to meet rising consumer demand for ice cream in new and exciting ways.”
According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), 73% of U.S. consumers eat ice cream at least once per week, and 2 out of 3 consume ice cream in the evening. With Robomart, consumers can view a menu of the available ice cream products, such as SNICKERS®, M&M’S® and TWIX® Ice Cream, in the Robomart app before hailing, and can physically pick out items when the Robomart arrives at their door, helping remove barriers like product selection errors or out-of-stock items.
"Mars is continuously investing in driving innovation for the snacking category,” said Jerome Morgen, Sr. Global Director, Mars Unattended Retail. “Through the digitally enabled unattended retail space, Mars is giving consumers more opportunity to shop our products wherever they are."
To celebrate the Baltimore debut for Mars Ice Cream Robomarts on National Ice Cream Day, Robomart is inviting local media to an exclusive VIP experience at Patterson Park on July 21st, starting at noon. Attendees will be the first to experience Mars Ice Cream Robomarts in advance of its wider launch and witness the unveiling of this innovative shopping experience to the community.
About Robomart
Based in Baltimore, MD, Robomart has built the world's first store-hailing platform through its fleets of autonomous shops, enabling retailers to expand their footprint at a fraction of the cost, while giving consumers the ability to get goods in the fastest, cheapest and most convenient way possible. Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs with deep domain expertise in robotics, retail, and on-demand delivery, the company is venture backed and on a mission to enable the near-teleportation of goods. Learn more at robomart.ai.
About Mars, Incorporated
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality snacking, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including Ben’s Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating A Better World for Pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com.
Syed Ali Ahmed
Robomart Inc.
