Statement from Secretary Tom Vilsack

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2024 – Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement:

"In the 38 years that I have known President Biden, he has consistently and selflessly put our country first—and today is no exception. As a result, he will go down in history as one of our most consequential American presidents.

"He has led us out of the pandemic and revived our struggling economy to achieve record job growth, real wage increases, record-breaking new business creation, and a record stock market. He avoided an economic collapse and is still taming inflation while creating millions of jobs, without causing a crippling recession. His leadership has led to a strengthened and expanded NATO while also supporting Ukraine’s fight for democracy, and he forged alliances to push back against China’s assertions. Finally, he brought to fruition a vision of a new and dynamic American economy built around clean energy and climate-smart and resilient industries, including the agriculture sector. I am immensely proud to play a role in the Biden-Harris Administration, under which USDA has advanced food and nutrition security for tens of millions, invested in new, better and more markets to create a fairer and better marketplace for all farmers, improved the health and resilience of our national forests and grasslands, made our food safer, and centered equity in all that we do.

"This is an administration that embraces hope, optimism, and a forward-looking view for America—and our work is not done."

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.