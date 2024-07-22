Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,870 in the last 365 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2,298,496 or $0.74 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $2,298,496 , or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $3,570,968, or $1.16 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense as a result of the Federal Reserve rate increases over the last two years was the primary reason for the decline in net income. The Company’s return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 8.81% compared to 14.34% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.58% compared to 0.99% for the same period in 2023.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,078,509, or $0.35 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1,670,117, or $0.54 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 8.23% compared to 13.22% for the same period in 2023. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 0.55% compared to 0.92% for the same period in 2023.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $620,275 lower when compared to the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in the net interest margin to 2.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.09% for the same period in 2023. The decline in the net interest margin was partially offset by a $66.5 million increase in average interest earning assets to $772.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $705.8 million for the same period in 2023. Higher interest expense was the driving factor in the lower net interest income. The Federal Reserve rate increases of 5.25% since March 2022 caused the cost of deposits and borrowings to increase by 128 basis points to 2.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 1.29% for the same period in 2023. In addition, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $73.1 million to $618.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $545.8 million for the same period in 2023. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets increased 67 basis points to 4.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 4.09% for the same period in 2023, partially offsetting the higher cost of funds. No significant improvement in the net interest margin is expected during the remainder of 2024.

The Bank entered into several interest rate swaps structured as fair value hedges during 2023, some in combination with the purchase of mortgage backed securities, which are intended to offset the impact of higher interest expense by improving interest income on debt securities. Our loan portfolio is comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans with fixed rates for five-year terms. As those loans reprice, our net interest margin should improve. In addition, our current strategy is to increase the diversification of our portfolio with commercial and industrial loans, which are typically adjustable rate loans and would provide an immediate higher yield in today’s interest rate environment.

No provision was recorded for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded a $495,000 recovery.

Noninterest income increased by $92,711 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, primarily as a result of a $142,794 gain on insurance proceeds for our Upperco location and a $20,668 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, offset by a $35,602 decrease in mortgage banking income and a $31,922 loss on the sale of debt securities. Noninterest expense was $792,646 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $451,780 increase in other expenses, a $185,408 increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs, and a $155,458 increase in salaries and benefits. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to costs associated with our core system conversion that is projected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The conversion expenses are expected to increase over the remainder of 2024. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased due to higher FDIC assessment rates. The increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment was due primarily to the renovations and new equipment for the Upperco location which was placed in service at the end of the first quarter. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees.

Income taxes decreased by $542,738 during the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023 due to lower earnings before taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 22.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 25.1% for the same period last year due to an increase in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year over year.

Total assets decreased slightly to $799 million at June 30, 2024 from $800 million at December 31, 2023. Loans increased to $546 million at June 30, 2024 from $523 million at December 31, 2023. Investments in debt securities decreased to $178 million at June 30, 2024 from $184 million at December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased to $651 million at June 30, 2024 from $681 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible equity was $48 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $45 million at December 31, 2023.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $17.34 per share at June 30, 2024 from to $16.74 per share at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at June 30, 2024 is reflective of the $17 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last 27 months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The AFS investment portfolio is comprised of 61% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 33% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 2% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. There is no indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these investments to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. There is no impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

The Bank began utilizing the Federal Reserve Bank’s Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) during the second quarter of 2023 and had borrowings of $54,000,000 outstanding at June 30, 2024 with a maturity date of January 15, 2025, an increase of $21,000,000 from December 31, 2023. Eligible collateral for the BTFP includes mortgage backed securities which are valued at par instead of market providing greater availability than other facilities. The BTFP also provides competitive fixed rates for up to a one-year term and advances can be refinanced or paid off in full or in part at any time. The Federal Reserve Bank eliminated new BTFP advances on March 11, 2024. This facility, along with our Federal Home Loan Bank facility, other borrowing lines available, unpledged securities, brokered deposit access, and cash, provided us with access to approximately $343 million of liquidity at June 30, 2024.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Higher deposit and borrowing costs continue to negatively impact earnings. The reduced net interest margin is expected to continue over the remainder of 2024. However, our loan portfolio had significant growth during the first half of the year, our asset quality remains high, and our liquidity position remains strong. I am happy to report that our new Towson commercial banking office opened in the second quarter. In addition, we are on track with our core system conversion. While it will increase our expenses in 2024, the new system will be a substantial digital upgrade that will position the bank for future growth, provide for significant efficiency gains and an enhanced customer experience moving forward.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, December 31, *
    2024     2023  
     
Assets  
     
Cash and due from banks $ 24,212,716   $ 44,404,473  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   297,604     285,864  
Cash and cash equivalents   24,510,320     44,690,337  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   100,000     100,000  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   157,524,568     164,084,673  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit    
losses of $126,631 and $35,627   20,135,893     20,163,622  
Equity security, at fair value   508,333     507,130  
Restricted stock, at cost   1,395,900     863,500  
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,082,098 and $4,285,247   546,036,461     523,308,044  
Premises and equipment, net   7,455,924     6,583,452  
Accrued interest receivable   2,191,090     2,180,734  
Deferred income taxes, net   8,061,994     8,312,482  
Other real estate owned, net   1,242,365     1,242,365  
Bank owned life insurance   15,115,536     14,930,754  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   7,030,260     7,034,424  
Other assets   7,247,205     5,939,309  
  $ 798,555,849   $ 799,940,826  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 108,907,898   $ 115,284,706  
Interest-bearing   542,301,597     565,678,145  
Total deposits   651,209,495     680,962,851  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   2,758,183     6,760,493  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   15,000,000     5,000,000  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   54,000,000     33,000,000  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   12,270,747     13,212,378  
Accrued interest payable   2,217,250     1,482,773  
Other liabilities   6,557,384     7,344,040  
    744,013,059     747,762,535  
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,144,974 in 2024 and 3,116,966 shares in 2023   31,450     31,170  
Additional paid-in capital   30,832,609     30,398,080  
Retained earnings   40,703,077     39,433,185  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,024,346 )   (17,684,144 )
    54,542,790     52,178,291  
  $ 798,555,849   $ 799,940,826  
* - Derived from audited consolidated financial statements    
     


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
         
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $ 7,237,816   $ 6,368,721   $ 14,119,727   $ 12,414,269  
Investment securities - taxable   1,592,316     769,999     3,171,382     1,532,207  
Investment securities - tax exempt   137,593     139,528     274,371     279,372  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   212,043     105,974     680,350     210,903  
Total interest income   9,179,768     7,384,222     18,245,830     14,436,751  
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   3,231,886     1,735,965     6,332,812     2,770,816  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   13,035     7,501     36,044     11,839  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   31,929     208,536     44,517     412,983  
Federal Reserve Bank advances   640,846     13,000     1,262,529     13,263  
Long-term debt   128,705     148,390     262,305     299,952  
Total interest expense   4,046,401     2,113,392     7,938,207     3,508,853  
Net interest income   5,133,367     5,270,830     10,307,623     10,927,898  
         
Recovery of credit losses   -     (225,000 )   -     (495,000 )
         
Net interest income after recovery of credit losses   5,133,367     5,495,830     10,307,623     11,422,898  
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   217,427     204,726     412,101     391,433  
Mortgage banking income   18,376     33,636     23,327     58,929  
Bank owned life insurance income   94,462     88,741     184,783     171,846  
Loss on sale of debt securities   (31,922 )   -     (31,922 )   -  
Fair value adjustment of equity security   (2,430 )   (7,341 )   (5,971 )   (1,574 )
Gain on insurance proceeds   -     -     142,794     -  
Other fees and commissions   78,047     83,488     153,263     165,030  
Total noninterest income   373,960     403,250     878,375     785,664  
        -    
Noninterest expense        
Salaries   1,993,580     1,850,494     3,969,767
     3,726,938  
Employee benefits   441,546     541,173     1,047,859     1,135,230  
Occupancy   277,690     202,147     524,017     416,263  
Furniture and equipment   327,884     252,924     570,305     492,651  
Other   1,082,561     838,909     2,123,780     1,672,000  
Total noninterest expense   4,123,261     3,685,647     8,235,728
     7,443,082  
         
Income before income taxes   1,384,066     2,213,433     2,950,270
     4,765,480  
Income taxes   305,557     543,316     651,774     1,194,512  
Net income $ 1,078,509   $ 1,670,117   $ 2,298,496
   $ 3,570,968  
         
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.35   $ 0.54   $ 0.74   $ 1.16  
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.54   $ 0.74   $ 1.16  
         


Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104

You just read:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2,298,496 or $0.74 per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more