Writers' HQ & ARU launch the Writing As Resistance Festival, a month of radical, political & powerful writing

The Writers' HQ Writing as Resistance Festival, September 1 - 30 2024

A leading online writing community announces the Writing As Resistance Festival, a programme of radical writing events for all writers. September 1 - 30.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writers’ HQ and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) are excited to announce a month-long event dedicated to exploring the radical, political, and powerful nature of stories, writing, and creativity.

Running from September 1st to September 30th 2024, writers from all over the world are invited to join the festival to delve into the rebellious and subversive nature of creativity and how it can be used as a tool for change.

The Writing as Resistance Festival has been carefully curated to provide a supportive, inclusive community for writers who want to explore creativity as radical, political and powerful.

Participants will have access to a range of resources, including masterclasses, panel discussions and write-alongs. They will be able to access classes, advice and discussions from authors such as Leone Ross, Lidia Yuknavitch, Sarah Royston, Timothy J. Jarvis, Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs, Lindz McLeod, Annouchka Bayley, and Linh S Nguyễn.

The team of incredible authors, including bestselling and award-winning writers, will lead discussions and workshops on various topics such as using genre to challenge assumptions and inspire new thinking, radical eroticism, the connection between our bodies, our stories and the earth, and subverting class stereotypes.

Throughout the month, writers are also invited to participate in the Mass Submission Project, a series of four free workshops exploring how we can write new stories about climate justice in radical ways, with the aim of getting over 100 stories submitted to the same five high profile publications.

Director of Writers’ HQ Sarah Lewis says, "The Mass Submission Project isn't so much an effort to get published as it is a protest and a mass outpouring of collective desire and demand for genuine action on climate change."

“I’ve been wanting to run the Writing as Resistance Festivak for the best part of a decade, so teaming up with ARU is a dream come true. Stories are the ultimate tool we have for understanding what the hell is going on in the world, but we limit their power with our adherence to rules and structure and our personal struggles to tell the truth. There’s so much more that stories can do and this month is about exploring how we let them do that. At WHQ, we believe that everyone has a story to tell and that every story is radical, political, and powerful.”

The festival is supported by ARU’s Writtle Writers in Residence programme. Programme co-ordinator Dr Sarah Royston says, “Creativity has a huge role to play in transformations towards fair, sustainable societies. Writers such as Bernadine Evaristo, Margaret Atwood, Octavia Butler and Ursula K. Le Guin show us the power of stories to challenge oppression and imagine new worlds. ARU’s pioneering research on Sustainable Futures is all about collaborating across disciplines and sectors, and we’re delighted to be working with inspiring partners like Writers’ HQ. With our amazing line-up of speakers and events, the festival is sure to kindle writers’ imaginations and get radical sparks flying!”

This festival is open to all writers, regardless of their level of experience or genre.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit writershq.co.uk or contact sarah@writershq.co.uk