The Olive Branch Mission Appoints Erin Shade as New Development Director

Olive Branch Mission, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, has selected Erin Shade as its Development Director effective July 22, 2024.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive Branch Mission, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food, shelter, housing, and human services to those unhoused, has selected Erin Shade as its Development Director effective July 22, 2024.
As a seasoned and successful fundraising professional with over 30 years of experience in nonprofit philanthropy, Erin will be responsible for building and leading the organization’s fundraising efforts and enhancing the overall community awareness of the agency and opportunities to invest in its mission.
Erin Shade brings a wealth of experience in fundraising, communications, and program leadership to her new role as Development Director at Olive Branch Mission. Early in her career, Erin secured philanthropic support for Wheaton College, a faith-based institution. She pivoted to the DuPage County Health Department, an impactful experience that led her to focus her fundraising skills on organizations dedicated to public health and social services. She also served as Director of Development at Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity, where she worked with all eight Habitat affiliates in the Chicagoland area by submitting grant proposals and assisting affiliates with strategy. Most recently, as Director of Development for MorningStar Mission Ministries in Joliet, Erin enhanced the major gift program and oversaw comprehensive development functions, including marketing, events, and volunteer management. Bringing familiarity with the Citygate Network, Erin has worked with and in rescue mission models similar to Olive Branch Mission.
“I'm thrilled to join Olive Branch Mission and further its important mission,” said Erin. “The chance to transform lives in concrete, measurable ways is my greatest aspiration. I have become increasingly aware of the critical need and shortage of housing and food security, and I look forward to contributing to a brighter future for those we serve.”
“Our team was seeking a compassionate and hands-on Development Director who shares our organization’s commitment to being a leader of change by providing quality service delivery that impacts homeless individuals and families,” said newly appointed Executive Director Katrina Coleman. “With a career history in fundraising, communications, and program leadership, Erin brings specific experience building and executing Development plans to support mission delivery. We also want to thank KEES for their role in creating and defining this new position. This was a critical hire, and Erin will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team.”
Olive Branch Mission retained KEES, a national executive search firm, as its executive search partner in 2023. A comprehensive search was launched, and Erin was selected from a talented pool of top finalists. Leading the search efforts were Katrina Coleman, Executive Director, and Jeremy Glenn, Chair of the Board of Directors, supported by KEES fundraising experts Laura Weinman and Megan Taylor.
Erin holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in philosophy from Wheaton College. Erin is an active member of the Association for Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and volunteers at her local food pantry in West Chicago, as well as with the Prairie Path cleanup initiative.
KEES supported this hire through our Executive Search service and was delighted to be selected as Olive Branch Mission’s partner of choice.
ABOUT OLIVE BRANCH MISSION
Olive Branch Mission is strategically engaged in creating opportunities for life transformation, growth, development, and restoration of individuals, families, and communities, preserving human dignity, improving quality of life, and achieving enduring self-sustainability and self-determination. Olive Branch Mission, established in 1867, is the oldest Rescue Mission in the City of Chicago and a valued partner to the city’s Department of Family & Support Services and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. A place where lost, injured, broken, and desperate lives can freely, safely, and unconditionally receive help, love, and care, Olive Branch Mission is in the business of human development, providing opportunities for recovery, restoration, reinstatement, and re-entry into productive life. Founded by women of the Free Methodist Church, the same policy of Christian hospitality continues today at Olive Branch Mission with a Christ-centered service model – “no one is turned away.” To learn more, please visit www.obmission.org.
ABOUT KEES
KEES (formerly Alford Executive Search) is a nonprofit executive search firm that builds diverse teams with dynamic leaders in the nonprofit and public sectors. A woman owned and operated firm, KEES offers a full array of nonprofit consulting services including executive search, leadership development, interim staffing, and HR support. For more information, please visit www.kees2success.com.
KEES provides services to strengthen leadership teams through Executive Search, Board Coaching, Leadership Development, Human Resources Consulting, Specialty/Interim staffing, and Philanthropy/Fundraising, all with a focus on DEIB and equity lenses. Partnering with housing-focused missions for over 25 years, we believe housing is essential for individuals, families, and communities to thrive. From emergency housing, shelter (like Olive Branch Mission), supportive and transitional housing, to permanent housing and long-term housing needs, and supportive services related to housing, affordability, and housing finance, KEES is committed to ensuring public and nonprofit partners have diverse and dynamic leadership teams and infrastructure to support success. KEES values the role housing plays in the stability of life, work, and social dynamics. KEES also partners with clients who provide valuable wrap-around services such as food, transportation, employment, and education.
