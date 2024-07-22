Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala: Debate on Human Settlements Dept Budget Vote 2024/25

The House Chairperson,

Minister of Human Settlements – Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi, Hon. Members,

Officials of the Department of Human Settlements – Led by Director General Dr. Alec Moemi,

Fellow South Africans, Allow me to greet you.

There Shall be Houses, Security and Comfort!

All people shall have the right to live where they choose, be decently housed, and to bring up their families in comfort and security;

Unused housing space to be made available to the people;

Rent and prices shall be lowered, food is plentiful, and no one shall go hungry.

These are not words. This is the vision of our forebears inscribed in the Freedom Charter.

We are gathered here today amidst the aftermath of disasters and storms that have engulfed different parts of our country.

These disasters significantly impact human settlements in various ways, causing physical damage, social disruption, interruption of services, psychological and economic distress, and environmental degradation.

The impact of these events underscores the importance of disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure, and community engagement in building more sustainable and safe living environments.

Our team has been on the ground, prioritising the needs of vulnerable communities and providing necessary interventions.

Human settlements are pivotal in shaping the quality of life for individuals and communities. As urbanisation continues to accelerate, it becomes increasingly vital to focus on enhancing human settlements to promote sustainable development, social equality, and environmental stewardship.

Hon. House Chairperson,

One key aspect of improving human settlements is ensuring access to affordable and adequate housing for all. Our government and policymakers must continue implementing policies that promote affordable housing options, such as subsidies, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships.

We can reduce homelessness, improve living conditions, and promote social inclusion by addressing the housing needs of low-income and marginalised populations.

Improving human settlements requires a multifaceted and holistic approach that addresses urban areas' diverse needs and challenges.

The government aims to accelerate the delivery of affordable housing in rural areas through the First Home Finance program.

The military veterans housing program has faced challenges, but progress has been made in handing over housing units to beneficiaries.

Various empowerment programs are in place to support designated groups in the housing sector. Legislative measures have been taken to protect housing consumers and regulate the home building industry.

Through the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) we have set a target to train over 34,000 emerging homebuilders from historically disadvantaged segments between 2024 and 2029.

Additionally, plans are underway to update the Housing White Paper to address current needs and challenges in the housing sector.

I unreservedly thank Gift of the Givers for their unwavering commitment to supporting our communities and creating desirable living environments.

Human settlements are the cornerstones of human society, providing the physical and social structures that support and shape people's lives.

Thus, I recommend that Parliament approve Budget Vote 33 for Human Settlements.

Thank you.