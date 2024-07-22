RSports Interactive Acquires GameBlazers, a Next Generation Daily Fantasy Sports Gaming Company and Collectible Trading Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSports Interactive, Inc . (“RSports” or the “Company”), a pioneering industry leader in the delivery of free and cash-based interactive games for sports fans, today announced the acquisition of GameBlazers , a digital technology innovator that has developed a groundbreaking platform that combines fantasy sports, gaming and collectibles into a single cohesive fan experience through gamification.

Gameblazers represents the next evolution in fantasy sports gaming, providing players with more ownership, control and decision-making capabilities over their fantasy teams. Unlike current fantasy sports products, or similar alternatives, GameBlazers gamifies fantasy sport where players can earn rewards and items by opening packs, leveling up, or buying and selling on GameBlazers’ proprietary peer-to-peer marketplace; and by building their rosters to compete in weekly or season-long contests, where they can win cash and prizes.





Rourke Struthers, Co-Founder and CEO of GameBlazers, stated, “The acquisition of GameBlazers by RSports validates the hard work and dedication of our team and the vision behind our novel gaming and collectible trading platform. Moreover, because RSports shares our same core values and fanatical focus on significantly leveling up engagement and experience for fantasy sport fans, we couldn’t be more thrilled about what the future holds for our business and for the more than 10,000 and growing loyal fans on our platform.”

Randy Eccker, Founder and CEO of RSports, added, “Clearly, innovation is in GameBlazers’ DNA, having elegantly fused traditional fantasy sports with digital collectible items and video game mechanics to create a true evolution in fantasy sports gaming. We are very pleased to welcome the forward-thinking GameBlazers team into the RSports family. Their unique DFS platform is the ideal complement to RSports’ growing portfolio of leading-edge, free and cash-based interactive sports gaming platforms aimed at entertaining and building an enduring bond with both passionate and casual U.S. sports fans through next-level, highly differentiated gaming experiences.”

About RSports Interactive, Inc.

Founded by Randy Eccker, one of the leading digital media and technology figures in the sports industry, RSports is the market leader in the delivery and management of free-to-play fantasy sports games for many of the biggest names in professional and collegiate sports, including NASCAR, NBA and PGA of America, among others. RSports also owns and operates a variety of popular real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform, including Fanball.com. In addition, RSports owns LeagueSafe, the fantasy sports industry’s trusted source for collecting and protecting private fantasy league dues since 2008. For more information, please visit https://www.rsports.games .

