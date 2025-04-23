Sallaum Lines Selects Inmarsat NexusWave to Drive Fleetwide Digitalisation Strategy

Agreement sees Sallaum Lines become an early adopter to transition to Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed bonded connectivity service from traditional VSAT solutions

LONDON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Sallaum Lines, a leading Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargo shipping company, to upgrade to Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity service, marking them an early adopter in region. As Sallaum Lines expands its global presence, NexusWave will provide secure, ultra-fast connectivity with unlimited data, complemented by Inmarsat’s Care Premium programme for 24/7 support and maintenance.

Reflecting a proactive digitalisation strategy, Sallaum Lines is adopting modern technologies such as IoT sensors and collaborative tools to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency across its fleet. Inmarsat’s NexusWave will deliver the reliability, high speeds, and low latency that Sallaum increasingly relies on to facilitate data collection, analysis, and advanced monitoring across its 14-vessel RoRo fleet, including six newbuilds.

Sallaum Lines is committed to creating a healthy and happy working environment on board its vessels by ensuring crew members can stay connected with their families and friends during rest and off-duty hours. The company places high value on education and development and plans to deploy a fleetwide learning and skills development platform. Thanks to the unlimited, high-speed connectivity provided by NexusWave through network bonding, Sallaum’s crew will have access to communication services and educational tools virtually anywhere in the world – even in connectivity hotspots.

Mr. Puneet Arora, Head of Technical, Sallaum Lines, commented: “NexusWave will provide us with fast and reliable connectivity without the worry of outages, latency, or interruptions. This new partnership will also enable us to enhance our remote infrastructure and expand our onboard portfolio with solutions that meet both operational needs and crew welfare requirements. We are proud to be an early adopter of NexusWave.”

Dennis Winterswijk, Regional Director, EMEA, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Deep understanding of Inmarsat Maritime’s capabilities, and trust in our reliability, were key factors in Sallaum Lines’ decision to select NexusWave. Its decision to adopt NexusWave highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, as well as its position as a forward-thinking, technology-driven company.”

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc93613d-1631-4bb5-98da-3d4cdb01b4df

Sallaum Lines vessel Sallaum Lines has become an early adopter to transition to Inmarsat Maritime’s fully managed bonded connectivity service NexusWave

