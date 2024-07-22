Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticle Sales Set to Total USD 109865.7 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Personalized Healthcare Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The metal and metal oxide nanoparticle market is experiencing significant growth due to their versatile applications across various sectors, including electronics, energy, healthcare, and environmental management. Growth in the paint & coatings industry across the developing region is expected to create enormous opportunities for the market of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles.

NEWARK, Del, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal and metal oxide nanoparticle market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 36335.4 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Worldwide sales of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles are set to total USD 109865.7 million by 2034. In light of the growing desire for personal care products, it is projected that the personal care & cosmetics sector would directly affect the use of Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles.



Nanoparticles are increasingly being utilized in various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), chemical processes, aerospace, biomedical systems, and environmental remediation. These are being used in targeted drug delivery systems, biocompatible implants, and theranostics, offering the potential for personalized healthcare solutions. The industry is also influenced by environmental responsibility, with manufacturers prioritizing eco-friendly production.

Advancements in materials science are crucial for the industry's expansion amid research focusing on novel metal and metal oxide nanoparticles with enhanced biocompatibility, customized catalyst functionalities, and improved conductivity. Challenges include assessing potential health and environmental risks, implementing stringent regulations, and ensuring product quality, safety, and consumer trust. Businesses must be flexible and standardize testing and characterization methods to ensure sustainable growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global metal and metal oxide nanoparticle market is set to reach USD 36335.4 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period.

Based on type, the metal nanoparticles segment accounted for a market share of 97.2% in 2024.

By end-use, the personal care and cosmetics segment is leading with a market share of 38.2% in 2024.

India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 17.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Sales in China are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 13% through 2034.





“Nanoparticles are finding applications in the biomedical sector. Manufacturers are collaborating with research institutions to accelerate innovation and develop new materials and applications for nanoparticles,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Growing Demand For Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles From Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Various types and forms of nanomaterials can be employed in the cosmetics business. It is a fact that a rising number of nanostructures are being evaluated in cosmetics due to the advancement in Research and Development (R&D) in the cosmetics sector.

Finding the best suitable and affordable nanomaterials to employ in aesthetic applications is a clear goal for many companies. As opposed to cosmetics made on a smaller scale, nanoparticle-based products have certain distinct benefits.

The cosmetics industry uses nanoparticles (NMs) to achieve more stability and long-lasting effects. Since nanoparticles have a large surface area, the active components can be transported more effectively into the skin. New color components, transparency (like in sunscreens), and long-lasting effects (like in nail paint and lipstick) are other major applications of nanoparticles in cosmetics.

When utilizing NMs, the cosmetics industry's ultimate objective is to administer the appropriate dosage of chemicals to the targeted body areas and to achieve long-term stability. NMs are now used frequently in skin care products, specifically, as UV filters in sunscreens.

Increasing Government Attention Towards Nanotechnology Research Is Expected To Boost The Market Growth

Due to the rise in global spending on nanotechnology research, the number of novel nanoparticle characterization products is increasing quickly. Many nations throughout the world are now investing significant public funds in nanotechnology research and development initiatives. Huge public investments were made in the business during the past ten years. The United Kingdom makes considerable investments in the study of nanotechnology.

The science, technology, and innovation (ST&I) strategies of emerging nations like Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Uruguay, and certain Central American and Caribbean nations have also taken nanotechnology into consideration. Other nations are also putting more emphasis on nanotechnology research.

What Are The Factors That May Limit The Growth Of The Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market?

Certain factors may hinder the market growth in the forecast period. One of the key factors is the toxicity of certain nanoparticles. Toxicity in nanoparticles has led to worries regarding their use, notably in the medical sector. Metal nanoparticles' toxicity and biological activity are drastically different from those of their bulk counterparts.

Metal nanoparticles are produced and used more often, exposing people and the environment to them more frequently and raising questions about their toxicity. After inhalation, ingestion, and skin contact, metal nanoparticles are prone to concentrating in sensitive organs, including the heart, liver, spleen, kidney, and brain.

Copper has been employed in numerous commercial and industrial purposes since the early days of human civilization. On the other hand, copper oxide nanoparticles have been documented to be extremely harmful all over the world.

It has also been noticed that the environment is contaminated by their widespread usage in industrial and consumer items. As a result, several restrictions governing the number of copper nanoparticles to be utilized in the production of these items have been approved by national associations and agencies.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the metal and metal oxide nanoparticle market, such as American Elements, The USA Research & Nanomaterials Inc., Nanoshel LLC, and Meliorum Technologies Ltd, are investing in research and development to create novel nanoparticles with enhanced properties. They are also focusing on pre-dispersed nanoparticles for easy incorporation into production processes or composites for specific applications.

Manufacturers are collaborating with research institutes to accelerate innovation and create novel materials. They are also engaging in acquisitions and mergers to expand their product portfolios.

They are exploring the potential of nanoparticles in industries like clean energy and food packaging. A few players are also discovering sustainable methods to address environmental concerns. To maintain competitiveness, these players must focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, industry expansion, and sustainable practices.

Key Players

American Elements

The USA Research & Nanomaterials Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

Meliorum Technologies Ltd

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

NanoComposix Inc.

Tekna Plasma Systems Inc

Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC

Shanghai Huzheng Nanotechnology Co., Ltd

Industry Updates-

The Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering released an article in April 2024 that detailed the usage of zinc oxide nanoparticles as a method of inactivating multidrug-resistant bacteria. These bacteria are becoming more prevalent due to the overuse of antibiotics.

released an article in April 2024 that detailed the usage of zinc oxide nanoparticles as a method of inactivating multidrug-resistant bacteria. These bacteria are becoming more prevalent due to the overuse of antibiotics. Tokyo Metropolitan University researchers created a technique in March 2024 to enhance the catalytic activity of gold nanoparticles supported on silica by including single nanosheets of mixed metal oxide.

Key Segmentations

By Type:

Titanium

Silicon

Aluminum

Iron

Gold

Copper

Silver

Magnesium

Platinum

Zinc

By End-use:

Chemicals and coatings

Pharma and healthcare

Transportation

Personal care and cosmetics

Electrical and electronics

Defense

Transportation



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

