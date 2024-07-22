Our Focus on Integrating Mental Health into HIV and TB Programmes at the AIDS 2024 Conference
This year, mental health is a prominent focus at the #AIDS2024 conference, and UnitedGMH is advocating for its integration into HIV and TB programmesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 15,000 participants from around the world will attend the AIDS 2024 conference in Munich, Germany. This year, mental health is a prominent focus at the conference, and United for Global Mental Health, alongside partners, is advocating for its integration into HIV and TB programmes. The critical message is clear: there's no health without mental health. The "Bending the Curve" report highlights that integrating mental health into HIV prevention and services could reduce new infections by up to 16.5%, potentially preventing over 924,000 cases by 2030. This underscores the urgent need to prioritise mental health within broader health initiatives.
Over the past few decades, significant progress has been made in fighting HIV and TB around the world. While we celebrate medical advancements, mental health remains a neglected issue. Donors, ministries of health, and multilateral organisations must understand the importance of investing in mental health services alongside HIV and TB care. Here are the three main reasons:
1. Mental health, HIV, and TB cannot be addressed separately. HIV, TB, and mental health conditions are closely connected. As we push towards ending the HIV and TB pandemics by 2030, we must include mental health and psychosocial support for those at risk and infected.
2. Funding mental health services in HIV and TB programmes brings good economic returns. Investing in mental health has a good economic impact. Effective mental health measures boost productivity, reduce treatment costs for untreated illnesses, and lessen the social and financial impact of HIV and TB. For every dollar spent on general mental health interventions, the return is $5. For HIV and TB, the returns are even higher at $6 and $43, respectively. Donors can take advantage of this cost-effective opportunity to support mental health needs in HIV and TB-affected communities.
3. Investing in mental health respects the rights of people and communities affected by HIV and/or TB. Access to comprehensive care, including mental health services, is a basic human right. Funding mental health services for HIV and TB ensures fairness and dignity for all affected people, regardless of where they live or their financial status.
Join us at any of our sessions below to learn more:
1. Satellite Session This session is aimed at highlighting how HIV programme implementers have been able to find opportunities and resources supportive of mental health integration efforts.
Location: Room 13b/Channel 7
Date and Time: 22 July, 13:00 - 14:30
2. Networking Zone This will be a dedicated space for researchers, policymakers, and advocates to connect, share ideas, and forge partnerships to integrate mental health into HIV programming, facilitating meaningful interactions and collaborations.
Location: A1 Zone, Stall number HT03, Trade Fair Center in Munich
Date: 22 - 25 July
3. Donor Roundtable Working together with The Global Fund and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we are organising a pivotal session titled "Investing in Mind Transforms Lives: A Call for Increased Donor Investment in Mental Health, HIV/AIDS, and TB."
Location: Room 14c and Channel 10
Date and Time: 23 July, 10:00 - 11:30 am CET
Contact Information: Please get in touch with Faith@unitedgmh or Yves@unitedgmh with any inquiries.
Faith Nassozi
United for Global Mental Health
+256750555342 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn