Ankit Dhillon and BAD Spiele Inc.

Innovating Gaming with a 300-Inspired Strategy Game and Tackling Social Challenges

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAD Spiele Studio, an independent game development studio founded by the visionary Ankit Dhillon, has recently made waves in the gaming industry. Known for its deep dive into Lovecraftian lore and meticulous crafting of strategy games, BAD Spiele Studio has been recognized as a top contender at The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, earning the prestigious runner-up position.

About BAD Spiele Studio

BAD Spiele Studio was founded by Ankit Dhillon, an experienced indie developer with over 10 years in the gaming industry. The studio is based in Delaware, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Ankit Dhillon has a rich background in visual identity design, production pipeline, art direction, and game design. Under his leadership, BAD Spiele Studio has brought together a team of passionate professionals dedicated to creating immersive and innovative games for various platforms.

Game Highlight: Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness

The studio's latest game, Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness, captivated the judges at The Very Big Indie Pitch. This game masterfully blends elements from Slay the Spire and Darkest Dungeon, set against the evocative backdrop of Greek mythology intertwined with Lovecraftian horror. Players assume the role of the Last Spartan, embarking on a story-driven campaign. The gameplay revolves around unique deck-building mechanics using dice instead of cards, with over 700 dice faces to discover, offering countless strategic possibilities.

"Surviving as an indie developer comes with challenges, but staying true to passion drives us forward, regardless of financial success," says Ankit Dhillon, reflecting the studio's commitment to crafting meaningful and engaging games.

Upcoming Events and Recognition

Ankit Dhillon and BAD Spiele Studio are currently in the running for the Best Indie Developer award at the upcoming Mobile Games Awards 2024. Voting is open until July 26th, 2024, and fans can show their support by voting on the official Pocket Gamer website here.

About The Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event organized by PocketGamer.biz, providing indie developers a platform to pitch their games to a panel of industry experts, receive valuable feedback, and compete for promotional opportunities. The event has grown significantly, traveling worldwide and spotlighting innovative indie games and developers.

