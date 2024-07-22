Safety Vision to Offer Vianova Infotainment Technology with Its Onboard Video Solutions
Safety Vision will offer Vianova’s advanced infotainment platform and onboard signage with its mobile video surveillance systems in North America.
Our combined technologies will offer an even broader solution to help fleet operators combine the highest levels of safety and security with passenger awareness throughout each journey.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Vision, a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions, and Vianova, a pioneer in real time passenger information and infotainment, have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing transportation safety and the overall ridership experience.
Under this new agreement, Safety Vision is granted non-exclusive rights to offer and integrate Vianova’s advanced infotainment platform and onboard signage with its mobile video surveillance systems. This agreement and integration will expand Safety Vision mobile video solution offerings for public transportation agencies of all sizes across North America.
“We are thrilled to partner with Vianova to bring cutting-edge infotainment capabilities to our mobile surveillance solutions,” said Bruce Smith, CEO of Safety Vision. “This collaboration will add critical passenger information and entertainment to enhance rider satisfaction and confidence as part of our video connected operations platform.”
Vianova’s platform delivers on-board digital signage that results in a radically enhanced customer experience, increasing ridership and generating significant revenue for Transit Agencies.
“We are excited to join forces with Safety Vision, a leader in mobile surveillance,” said Christian Endres, Managing Director of Vianova. “Our combined technologies will offer an even broader solution to help fleet operators combine the highest levels of safety and security with passenger awareness throughout each journey.”
The partnership will also focus on developing new features and capabilities tailored to specific industry needs, ensuring that clients receive the most relevant and effective solutions.
About Safety Vision
Safety Vision, LLC is one of the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America. Established in 1993, Safety Vision provides comprehensive solutions for a wide range of fleet operations, including mass transit, pupil transportation, public safety and commercial motor vehicle fleets. The company’s innovative products enhance safety, reduce liability, and improve operational efficiency.
About VIANOVA
VIANOVA is a manufacturer of high-resolution dynamic, real-time on-board infotainment systems for almost all modes of public transportation including but not limited to trains, buses, trolleys, trams, boat/ship, subway, etc. VIANOVA is not just a component supplier, in fact, VIANOVA supplies a complete solution including full project management. The centerpiece is a modular family of structured display units. Passenger information can be displayed in crisp HD quality on the display units comprising single or double screens. With over 20 years’ experience in the infotainment industry VIANOVA takes pride in the proven ability to not only meet but exceed customer needs.
For more information, please contact:
Safety Vision, LLC
Bill Rieck, Director-Marketing, Safety Vision, LLC
Email: brieck@safetyvision.com
VIANOVA: www.vianova-tn.com
Chris Fender, Chief Operating Officer
VIANOVA North American Headquarters:
43 Polk Ave
Hempstead NY, 11550
254-709-6259
Christopher.fender@vianova-tn.com
Josef Kreidl, President
Josef.kreidl@vianova-tn.com
European Headquarters:
Sudetenstrasse 9
87600 Kaufbeuren Germany
+49-8341-955-9550
