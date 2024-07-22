“Your journey does not end here” – Mr Roy Mae

Inmates with their Certificates

On 17 July 2024. 12 Male Inmates of Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) received their Certificates after completing eight (08) weeks of Sports and Recreation Rehabilitation Training Program from 29 May to 10 July 2024.

Speaking during the presentation of Certificates, National Sports Council Board Member Mr. Roy Mae told the inmates that “‘your journey does not end here’. Everyone deserves a second chance in life and you have taken a crucial step. Sports can be a powerful tool for your personal development and healing instrument”.

“The rehabilitation program are very significant as it aligns seamlessly with the CSSI sports and recreation rehabilitation stream”.

“I want to commend you on your achievement, dedication and hard work to this program and your progress in both physical fitness and mental wellbeing are truly inspiring”, says Mae.

Mae urged the Inmates to utilize the skills and knowledge gained to build a better future for yourselves and those around you, continue to be mentally strong and healthy. ‘Go forth and exercise’, and become a community activists upon your release and help your communities to get more active and help save lives.

“We need to work together to use sport and physical activity to address our high rate of death as a result of non-communicable diseases”, says Mae.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Inmate Jimson says, this program really helpful and also boosted our morale to continue keep fit and stay healthy despite living behind bars.

He thank and acknowledge Coordinator Zinnia Leamana, NSC Team and CSSI Programs & Rehabilitation staff for their steadfast support to inmate’s through sport and recreation activities.

Deputy Commandant Mr. Banabas Ouou do thank and acknowledge the Provincial Sport and Recreation Coordinator Zinnia Leamana and her Team Members from SINIS for their time, commitments and unwavering support to inmate’s internal Rehabilitations activities.

“This program provided to my Inmates here in RCCC are significant, as it prepares them (inmates) for their reintegration back to their community” says Deputy Ouou.

He also thank the hard working Programs & Rehabilitation Director and his staff for their ongoing support in ensuring our relevant and meaningful Centre Rehabilitation and targeted programs are well delivered to fellow inmates.

Ends///

CSSI Press