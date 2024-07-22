Hon. Jimson Tanangada Met with Hon. Wang Zhizhong, Vice Minister of Public Security of PRC

Standing from the, Jimson Tanangada, and officials of the Ministry with the Vice Minister of Public Security (MPS) of the People’s Republic of China, Hon. Wang Zhizhong, and the MPS high-level delegation.

The Minister for Police, National Security, and Correctional Service of the Solomon Islands, Hon. Jimson Tanangada, and officials of the Ministry held a fruitful discussion with the Vice Minister of Public Security (MPS) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Hon. Wang Zhizhong, and the MPS high-level delegation on July 12, 2024.

During the meeting, Hon. Jimson Tanangada acknowledged the ongoing commitment and support from China in assisting the Solomon Islands in developing internal capability and capacity.

Over the past two years, police cooperation has made progress in policing equipment assistance, policing skills training, and community policing through the deployment of the China Police Liaison Team.

Hon. Jimson Tanangada remarked that Solomon Islands and China security and policing cooperation is built on mutual trust and respect for sovereignty.

He commended the fact that the visit marks a milestone in the partnership and friendship between the Ministry of Police, National Security, and Correctional Service (MPNSCS) of the Solomon Islands and the MPS of China.

Hon. Wang Zhizhong expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between two ministries in safeguarding the security of people in both countries.

Hon. Wang Zhizhong said, “The China-Solomon Islands police cooperation has always adhered to the principles of ‘professionalism, efficiency, and friendship’, ‘openness, transparency, and goodwill’, without targeting any third party or seeking any selfish gain.”

He further highlighted that the MPS of China will, in accordance with the actual needs of the Solomon Islands, continue to provide the necessary assistance and support to the best of its ability.

Both Hon. Jimson Tanangada and Hon. Wang Zhizhong assured their commitment to continuing policing collaboration in the future to help the Solomon Islands enhance its ability to independently and autonomously safeguard national security and social stability.

-MPNSCS Press