Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,671 in the last 365 days.

NoName at Source Fashion London

NoName Private Label Clothes Manufacturers

NoName will be participating at Source Fashion UK as India's leading custom garments manufacturer for small midsize fashion brands.

Best Clothing Manufacturers in India

NoName Garment Manufacturers

Garment Manufacturers at Source Fashion London

NoName Clothing Manufacturers at Source Fashion London

NoName proudly represented the country as one of the chosen companies sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India through the WWEPC.

Sampling is usually the biggest roadblock for most fashion brands, especially the small and midsize ones”
— Kalpana Agrawal
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoName, a leading clothing manufacturer from India, proudly represented the country at Source Fashion 2024, held from July 14th to 16th at Olympia London. Chosen by the Indian government’s Ministry of Textiles and sponsored by the Wool and Woolen Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), NoName showcased its commitment to sustainability and innovative fashion manufacturing as an ISO, SEDEX, and GOTS-certified company.

NoName’s Outstanding Participation
Source Fashion 2024 brought together a diverse array of international manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers, including startups and mid-sized fashion brands, to explore sustainable and responsible sourcing. Despite the challenging economic situation in the UK, the event saw impressive attendance, underscoring the fashion industry’s resilience and dedication to progress.

Key Insights from the Event
1. High Turnout: Contrary to expectations of lower attendance due to economic uncertainties, Source Fashion 2024 attracted a robust crowd, reflecting the industry’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

2. Diverse Attendees: The event featured a dynamic mix of startups, SMEs, and major brands like Marks & Spencer, Gucci, and Zara, highlighting the importance of creativity and adaptability in fashion.

3. Buyer Trends: Small and mid-sized buyers showed a strong preference for unique, innovative solutions and support for managing complex supply chains, emphasizing the need for comprehensive manufacturing partners.

NoName’s Role and Insights
NoName demonstrated its comprehensive capabilities by offering end-to-end solutions from design and fabric sourcing to logistics, positioning itself as a key partner for SMEs looking to innovate. The company noted a significant interest in GOTS-certified organic cotton and linen, alongside a trend towards blended fabrics for cost-effective, sustainable solutions.

Conclusion
NoName’s participation in Source Fashion 2024 reaffirmed its dedication to leading the way in responsible and sustainable garment manufacturing. The event provided valuable insights and solidified NoName’s role as a pivotal player in the global fashion industry, prepared to continue driving positive change and growth.

For further information on how NoName can elevate your fashion brand with innovative manufacturing solutions, please contact us:
WhatsApp: +91-9717 508 508
Email: hello@nonameglobal.com
Website: www.nonameglobal.com
Online Meeting: Schedule a meeting

Pankaj Agrawal
Celestial Corporation
pankaj@celestialfix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

NoName at Source Fashion London

You just read:

NoName at Source Fashion London

Distribution channels: Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more