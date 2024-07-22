NoName at Source Fashion London

NoName will be participating at Source Fashion UK as India's leading custom garments manufacturer for small midsize fashion brands. NoName Garment Manufacturers NoName Clothing Manufacturers at Source Fashion London

NoName proudly represented the country as one of the chosen companies sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India through the WWEPC.

Sampling is usually the biggest roadblock for most fashion brands, especially the small and midsize ones” — Kalpana Agrawal

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoName, a leading clothing manufacturer from India , proudly represented the country at Source Fashion 2024, held from July 14th to 16th at Olympia London. Chosen by the Indian government’s Ministry of Textiles and sponsored by the Wool and Woolen Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), NoName showcased its commitment to sustainability and innovative fashion manufacturing as an ISO, SEDEX, and GOTS-certified company.NoName’s Outstanding ParticipationSource Fashion 2024 brought together a diverse array of international manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers, including startups and mid-sized fashion brands, to explore sustainable and responsible sourcing. Despite the challenging economic situation in the UK, the event saw impressive attendance, underscoring the fashion industry’s resilience and dedication to progress.Key Insights from the Event1. High Turnout: Contrary to expectations of lower attendance due to economic uncertainties, Source Fashion 2024 attracted a robust crowd, reflecting the industry’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.2. Diverse Attendees: The event featured a dynamic mix of startups, SMEs, and major brands like Marks & Spencer, Gucci, and Zara, highlighting the importance of creativity and adaptability in fashion.3. Buyer Trends: Small and mid-sized buyers showed a strong preference for unique, innovative solutions and support for managing complex supply chains, emphasizing the need for comprehensive manufacturing partners.NoName’s Role and InsightsNoName demonstrated its comprehensive capabilities by offering end-to-end solutions from design and fabric sourcing to logistics, positioning itself as a key partner for SMEs looking to innovate. The company noted a significant interest in GOTS-certified organic cotton and linen, alongside a trend towards blended fabrics for cost-effective, sustainable solutions.ConclusionNoName’s participation in Source Fashion 2024 reaffirmed its dedication to leading the way in responsible and sustainable garment manufacturing . The event provided valuable insights and solidified NoName’s role as a pivotal player in the global fashion industry, prepared to continue driving positive change and growth.For further information on how NoName can elevate your fashion brand with innovative manufacturing solutions, please contact us:WhatsApp: +91-9717 508 508Email: hello@nonameglobal.comWebsite: www.nonameglobal.com Online Meeting: Schedule a meeting

NoName at Source Fashion London