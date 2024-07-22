Website Speedy Launches New App on BigCommerce App Store to Enhance Site Performance
Website Speedy, a leader in website performance optimization, proudly announces its new app on the BigCommerce App Store, designed to enhance BigCommerce site speed effortlessly.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Website Speedy, a leading provider of website performance optimization tools, is excited to announce the launch of its new app on the BigCommerce App Store. The Website Speedy app is engineered to deliver an effortless solution for BigCommerce users to enhance their website speed, improve SEO rankings, and offer a superior user experience.
The newly launched Website Speedy app for bigcommerce leverages advanced optimization techniques, including asynchronous loading, resource prefetching, and lazy loading, to ensure websites load faster and run smoother. By blocking non-essential third-party scripts until after the page has loaded, the app ensures that BigCommerce store users experience faster page loads, leading to higher engagement and lower bounce rates.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Website Speedy app to the BigCommerce community," said Ishan, Founder of Website Speedy. "Our app is specifically designed to address the unique needs of BigCommerce store owners, making it incredibly easy to optimize their websites for speed and performance with just a few clicks."
The Website Speedy app offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at maximizing website performance, including:
Asynchronous Loading
Resource Prefetching
Third-Party Script Management
Detailed Performance Reports
These features collectively help BigCommerce sites increase their website speed, fix core web vitals resulting in improved SEO rankings, enhanced user experience, and ultimately higher revenue. According to research, faster websites lead to higher engagement, lower bounce rates, and better conversion rates, directly impacting the bottom line for e-commerce businesses. A one-second delay in page load time can result in a 7% reduction in conversions and a 16% decrease in customer satisfaction. Conversely, optimizing website speed can increase sales by up to 10-20% and build greater trust and reliability among users.
Early users of the Website Speedy app have reported significant improvements in their site performance. "Implementing Website Speedy has reduced our load times by over 30%, and we've seen a noticeable boost in our search engine rankings," said John Smith, owner of TechGear, a popular electronics store on BigCommerce.
The app simplifies the process of speeding up websites, providing users with an intuitive interface and automated optimization processes. BigCommerce store owners can now enhance their site’s performance without needing extensive technical knowledge or resources.
The app is now available for download on the BigCommerce App Store, offering a free trial for new users to experience its powerful features.
About Website Speedy:
Website Speedy is a SaaS-based tool dedicated to helping clients boost their website's speed and performance. With a focus on reducing load times, improving SEO rankings, and enhancing user experience, Website Speedy provides innovative solutions for e-commerce businesses. For more information, visit Website Speedy.
Website Speedy
+1 307-212-6877
support@websitespeedy.com
Ishan Makkar
