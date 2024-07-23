iPROM Advertorial: New solution for buying advertorials based on first-party data
iPROM has launched iPROM Advertorial, a digital advertising solution that combines the buying of ad space for advertorials with exposure through native ads.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPROM has launched iPROM Advertorial, a digital advertising solution that combines the buying of ad space for advertorials with exposure through native ads. This solution allows advertisers to target users using first-party data and efficiently extend the reach of their advertorials to interested users and similar audiences.
Accurate targeting using first-party data
iPROM Advertorial enables centralised buying of ad space for advertorials and uses advanced targeting based on first-party data to display content to relevant audiences on selected editorial online media properties. This approach increases the reach and effectiveness of advertising campaigns. iPROM Advertorial uses algorithms to identify similar user profiles and extend the reach of the advertorial through native ads to reach a broader potentially interested audience.
Centralised buying of advertorials with advertising metrics
Once iPROM Advertorial is integrated into media strategies, it ensures a seamless user experience. Advertorials are thoughtfully located in digital media to maintain visual and contextual consistency with the original content. This solution enables centralised publication of advertorials in quality online media properties and provides real-time tracking of advertising metrics and performance analysis through a single platform.
»iPROM Advertorial is the optimal solution for advertisers looking to extend the reach of their content and improve the impact of their advertorials by harnessing the power of first-party data. This ensures that content reaches the right target audience when they are most receptive,« emphasises Andrej Ivanec, Digital Planning Director at iPROM.
Tanja Fon
iPROM, d.o.o.
+386 40 603 348
tanja.fon@iprom.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn