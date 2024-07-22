Givzey’s Fully Autonomous Frontline Fundraiser Gains Memory with API Integration to Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT
Version2, the first artificial intelligence (AI) research and design lab specifically focused on advancing the development of autonomous AI for fundraising in the nonprofit sector.
CRM API Connection Enhances Fundraising Transparency, Empowers First Autonomous AI Fundraiser to Provide Donors Answers to Questions about Past Giving History.
This isn’t just revolutionary for the autonomous fundraiser, it’s revolutionary for our industry and every donor who has never had access to their giving history.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Version2, Givzey’s AI R&D lab focused on researching, developing and deploying the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser (AF), today announced its next evolution – a memory. In direct response to early tests with the autonomous fundraiser interacting with donors, Version2’s Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) now has the ability to answer a donor's direct and specific questions about their recent and lifetime giving to the organization.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2
“By gaining direct access to an organization's donor database, the same way a traditional fundraiser would have access, the autonomous fundraiser now has the ability to provide answers to the questions that donors are currently asking most. Never before has a donor had direct access to their giving history and it’s through these rapid technological leaps that enable the autonomous fundraiser to provide value in new and scalable ways,” says Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey and Version2. “Donors now have the ability to better understand their past giving so they can make informed and thoughtful decisions about their current and future support. Most importantly, these types of evolutions for the autonomous fundraiser redefine the relationship between donors and the organizations they care about and will ultimately give early versions of the Virtual Engagement Officers the ability to provide a level of transparency to all donors that was never before possible. This isn’t just revolutionary for the autonomous fundraiser, it’s revolutionary for our industry and every donor who has never had access to their giving history.”
Through a direct connection to Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT, the autonomous fundraiser (AF) can now answer specific questions that donors might have about their past giving, lifetime giving or last year’s gift. This breakthrough merges humanistic service with scalable engagement to provide a donor experience that was not possible in the past.
“Adam and his team are inventing the bleeding edge of technology and their breakthroughs have already changed the way our industry believes AI will impact fundraising. This next evolution of providing the autonomous fundraiser direct access to Raiser’s Edge NXT, the same way we would for a traditional fundraiser, enables our Virtual Engagement Officer to answer questions for donors about their past giving that haven’t previously been accessible to them. This is the beginning of one of the most revolutionary donor-concentric technological leaps of our generation and our team at College of Charleston is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation,” said Dan Frezza Chief Executive Officer of the College of Charleston Foundation.
These major evolutionary milestones for autonomous fundraising are complimented by Version2’s proprietary Fundraising Neural Networks and Algorithms (FNA), which act as the brain of an autonomous fundraiser. The VEO currently has the ability to manage 1,000 donor portfolios, engage donors in a multitude of educational, interactive and humanistic ways, directly secure gifts, and break through the digital threshold by self-generating and self-writing robotically hand-written introductory notes, birthday cards, and stewardship messages to provide donors with a powerful and magical experience. This evolution also moves the autonomous fundraiser one step closer to ensuring that every donor, regardless of gift size, is engaged, cultivated, solicited and stewarded consistently and in ways that mimic the level of engagement provided by our very best fundraisers.
Version2’s team is already working on building the next set of integrations to other fundraising platforms, which will be announced in the coming weeks. These integrations will enhance the autonomous fundraiser’s ability to provide immediate, impactful and enchanting value for donors.
About Version2.ai
Version2, powered by Givzey, is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. By the end of 2024, Version2's goal is to empower every nonprofit organization with scalable autonomous AI that can successfully and autonomously manage a portfolio of donors and autonomously raise funds. By redefining traditional moves-management sequences, we believe that autonomous fundraisers should act as trusted liaisons between donors and institutions in ways that are similar but different than traditional fundraisers. By breaking through digital barriers, we will build the first fully functional autonomous fundraiser that can guide donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, gift solicitation and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care most about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at version2.ai.
