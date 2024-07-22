Liquid Biopsy Market Expanding at a CAGR of 11.21% through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at around USD 9.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 10.32 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 24.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

Liquid biopsy is a medical procedure that is a non-invasive, reproducible, fast and convenient method that can showcase the transformation in tumor gene’s expression profile. This process offers a strong base for personalized therapy and early detection of cancer. In the past few years, liquid biopsy therapy is focusing on tracking tumor progress, identifying recurrent & refractory tumors, screening early cancer, and evaluating therapeutic response & clinical prognosis. The liquid biopsy market has gained immense attention as an efficient non-invasive option to tissue biopsy in patients suffering from cancer.

The liquid biopsy market is undergoing massive growth because of developments like next-generation sequencing for advanced stage cancer patients, increasing incidences of cancer, and preference of patients for minimally invasive treatments. Moreover, the increasing adoption of liquid biopsy indicates a trend towards personalized medicine and precision oncology. These advanced diagnostic methods provide more benefits compared to traditional tissue biopsies. They also offer real-time monitoring of the progression of disease and response to the treatment, which allows to make timely intervention plans. As the medical sector is focusing on early identification and customized treatment models, the demand for liquid biopsy market will keep on increasing. The market is also driven by developments in technology, rise in research efforts, and awareness among healthcare providers and patients.

Liquid Biopsy has more Advantages Compared to Conventional Biopsy Methods Increasing the Market Growth

There are many benefits of liquid biopsy compared to the conventional one. This biopsy method is minimally invasive due to which patients don’t feel much discomfort, making it a more acceptable process for people going through the process. Liquid biopsies are also extremely efficient in gathering tumor heterogeneity as it offers a precise image of the cancer evolution. This makes it easier for the medical professionals to make an informed decision and prepare personalized treatment. With this method the healthcare providers can track the progress of the disease in real-time, which helps in timely intervention and offer positive outcome. Nowadays, both patients and healthcare providers prefer the new advancement in liquid biopsy boosting the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Technique to Drive the Market in the Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Liquid Biopsy Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Over the last few years, conventional invasive process have made way for the non-invasive techniques like liquid biopsy. This method requires isolating the tumor-derived elements like circulating tumor cells and DNA from bodily fluids. These components are necessary for conducting genomic and proteomic analysis. The market is undergoing exceptional growth as healthcare practitioners are depending more on these innovative and less intrusive process for precise cancer treatment.

Implementation of AI Improves Accuracy of Cellular Data Derived from Liquid Biopsy Samples Boosting the Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the liquid biopsy by improving the accuracy, efficiency, and predictive abilities. With the assistance of advanced algorithms and ML, AI can easily evaluate the huge amount of genetic, proteomic, and cellular data gathered from liquid biopsy samples. This allows early detection of diseases like cancer. AI-based liquid biopsy platforms have the potential to streamline diagnosis and make them more cost-efficient, fuelling the market growth. AI is acting as a catalyst to the expansion of the liquid biopsy application in the healthcare, improving results and driving the market.

Rising Prevalence of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Based Liquid Biopsy Tests to Drive Market Growth in the Next 10 Years

One of the rising technologies that is attracting attention in the liquid biopsy market is the next-generation sequencing (NGS). This technology helps in conducting high-throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA molecules, allowing in the identification of a vast range of biomarkers from a single sample. The popularity of NGS is increasing in liquid biopsy examination because it offers extremely sensitive and specific results helping in detecting cancer at an early stage. It also monitors how the treatment is responding so that doctors can take proper measures and offer better result.

Latest Headlines in the Liquid Biopsy Market:

• In November 2023, Illumina introduced an innovative liquid biopsy assay. This device will help in comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors.

• In April 2023, QIAGEN N.V. revealed the acquisition of Xylyx Bio for $40 Billion. They are a developer of liquid biopsy sample preparation technologies.



• In February 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. announced the introduction of its ddPCR liquid biopsy test for colorectal cancer diagnosis and treatment.

• In February 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation unveiled a cfDNA library preparation kit for supporting liquid biopsy research.



Increasing Prevalence of Cancer is Driving the Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

The liquid biopsy market is undergoing substantial growth because of the rising cases of cancer globally and the high demand for non-invasive diagnostic method. Liquid biopsy is way less invasive and less painful process for cancer treatment monitoring as compared to conventional techniques. The sector is extremely competitive as many small and large companies are investing R&D activities and strategic alliance to gain an edge in the market.

