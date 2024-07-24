Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University to Host 6th Int'l Symposium on Advanced Electrical & Communication Technologies
Gathering global experts for breakthrough ideas in electrical & communication tech.
We are thrilled to welcome some of the brightest minds in the field to PMU. Their profound insights and expertise will undoubtedly set the stage for an enriching and thought-provoking symposium.”SAUDI ARABIA, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) is set to become the epicenter of global innovation and collaboration from December 3 to 5, 2024, as it hosts the 6th International Symposium on Advanced Electrical & Communication Technologies (ISAECT 2024). This highly anticipated event will gather leading researchers, industry professionals, and academicians from around the world to exchange groundbreaking ideas and advancements in the fields of electrical engineering, information, and communication technologies.
— Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President (Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University)
"Hosting ISAECT 2024 aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation at PMU," said Dr. Issa Al Ansari, President of PMU. "The symposium will provide a dynamic platform for scholars and professionals to share their research findings, explore new technologies, and build lasting professional networks."
ISAECT 2024 promises to be a landmark event, following the resounding success of its previous editions held in various locations including Morocco, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. More than 1,000 researchers and industry experts from 63 countries have participated in past editions, making ISAECT a truly global event. The previous editions boasted impressive acceptance rates of around 54% to 58%, highlighting the high-quality research presented at the symposium.
A Confluence of Expertise and Innovation -
The three-day event will feature an array of high-quality oral and poster presentations, workshops chaired by prominent researchers, and keynote speeches by distinguished speakers from academia, industry, and government sectors. Notable keynote speakers for this year include Professor Emeritus David Bradley from Abertay University, United Kingdom; Professor Mohamed Abido from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia; Professor Andrea D’Ambrogio from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy; and Professor Andrew Nix, President of Euro University of Bahrain, Bahrain.
"ISAECT 2024 will be an inspiring journey of ideas and innovation," added Dr. Issa Al Ansari.
The symposium will cover multiple tracks, emphasizing the conference’s dedication to exploring a broad spectrum of topics and promoting interdisciplinary collaboration. The key tracks include Communication & Information Technologies, Emerging Technologies & Applications, Modeling, Control & Simulation, and Power & Energy. These topics reflect the industry's current trends and future directions, ensuring that participants gain valuable knowledge and insights relevant to their fields.
Building the Future Through Knowledge Exchange -
ISAECT 2024 is not just an academic conference; it is a platform for shaping the future of electrical and communication technologies through knowledge exchange and collaboration. The symposium aims to foster an environment where innovative ideas can flourish and lead to practical applications that benefit society. Accepted papers, with a 40% extension, have the potential for acceptance in high-indexed journals, providing authors with an opportunity to reach a wider audience and make a significant impact in their fields.
"Our vision extends beyond the classroom," emphasized Dr. Issa Al Ansari. "At PMU, we believe in shaping a future where knowledge and creativity drive sustainable development and prosperity. ISAECT 2024 embodies this vision by bringing together experts who are at the forefront of technological innovation and research."
The conference will be held at PMU's state-of-the-art campus in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, providing an ideal setting for intellectual exchange and networking. The venue is equipped with modern facilities that support a seamless and engaging conference experience. Participants will have the opportunity to attend various sessions, engage in discussions, and explore potential collaborations with peers from around the world.
ISAECT 2024 is organized by PMU, reflecting the university's dedication to advancing research and development in electrical and communication technologies. The event is also supported by several technical institutions, further enhancing its credibility and reach.
