Fix Fellows: Colorado Springs’ New Handyman Service Offering Affordable Home Repairs and Maintenance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fix Fellows, a new handyman service in Colorado Springs, is proud to announce its official launch, offering top-quality home repair services and home maintenance solutions at affordable prices. Founded in 2023 by a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in home maintenance and repair, Fix Fellows aims to bring reliability, integrity, and transparency to every project.
After being laid off, the founder of Fix Fellows decided to turn a challenging situation into an opportunity by starting a business dedicated to helping customers with their home projects. "I wanted to create a service that people can trust and rely on, especially when it comes to taking care of their homes," said the founder.
Fix Fellows offers a wide range of services, including drywall repair, interior painting, furniture assembly , screen repair, and more. Despite being a new player in the market, Fix Fellows has quickly gained a reputation for excellence and professionalism.
The company is the proud maintenance partner for all three locations of Laundry Lounge, providing comprehensive home maintenance services that ensure smooth operations.
What sets Fix Fellows apart from other handyman services in the area is their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. "Our customers can expect their projects to be completed with care and their home respected by true professionals. We pride ourselves on honesty, integrity, and transparency in all our dealings," the founder emphasized. Fix Fellows is recognized as one of the best handyman services in the area, offering local handyman services that are both reliable and affordable.
With 20 positive reviews on Google from trusted customers, Fix Fellows is rapidly building a loyal customer base. "The feedback we've received so far has been incredibly encouraging. It's a testament to the quality of work we strive to deliver," added the founder.
Fix Fellows also provides specialized handyman services for seniors, ensuring that elderly customers receive the care and attention they need for their home projects.
Looking ahead, Fix Fellows has ambitious plans to expand their services. "We plan to help more customers in need of affordable home services and aim to expand to Denver in the next few years," shared the founder.
Customers can easily reach Fix Fellows by visiting their website at Fixfellows.com, calling 719-319-3174, or emailing fixfellows@outlook.com. Fix Fellows is ready to tackle any home project, big or small, with the expertise and dedication that has quickly become their hallmark. For those searching for the "best handyman near me" or "local handyman services," Fix Fellows is the go-to choice in Colorado Springs.
About Fix Fellows:
Fix Fellows is a handyman service based in Colorado Springs, CO, offering a wide range of home repair and home maintenance services. Founded in 2023, Fix Fellows is committed to providing top-quality solutions at affordable prices, with a focus on reliability, integrity, and customer satisfaction.
Contact:
Fix Fellows
Phone: 719-319-3174
Email: fixfellows@outlook.com
Website: Fixfellows.com
