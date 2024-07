smart ultrasound PONS imaging pods for ultrasound imaging PONS logo

Pioneering Ultrasound Imaging with AI, Medtech company PONS, selected from over 660 applicants to emerge as a winner of the coveted WIPO Global Awards for 2024

NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PONS, a company pioneering ultrasound imaging by an integrated navigation and imageenhancement with AI driven characterization feature for mobile ultrasound technology , has been chosen as one ofthe top nine companies globally to receive the esteemed WIPO Global Award from the World Intellectual PropertyOrganization (WIPO). This prestigious prize acknowledges PONS's dedication to innovation and serves to recognisethe company’s robust intellectual property (IP) foundations.The WIPO Global Awards spotlight the achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have achievedcommercial success and innovation by strategically utilizing IP rights. PONS's inventive approach to making ultrasoundimaging accessible and affordable for all and IP protection has enabled the creation of technologies that addresspressing biggest problems in healthcare which is the limited amount of diverse data available on disease progressresulting in accessibility to medical imaging challenges in rural and low-income communities, earning the companythis distinguished honour."We are thrilled to receive this prestigious accolade from the WIPO," saidSoner Hacihaliloglu, Founder & CEO of PONS. "Our team's unwavering commitment to advancing Healthcare throughcutting-edge technologies and our robust IP strategy have played pivotal roles in driving our company’s growth andachievements. This award validates our efforts and underscores our pride in belonging to a community that valuesthe critical role of IP rights in driving innovation.""The WIPO Global Awards acknowledge the pivotal role that SMEs like PONS play in catalysing innovation and fuellingeconomic growth," said Mr. Marcelo Di Pietro, Director WIPO Awards. "PONS’s success stands as a powerful testamentto how leveraging IP rights can lead to both commercial success and transformative societal impact. We extend ourheartfelt congratulations to PONS on this well-deserved award and eagerly anticipate their continued contributionsto the digital health industry."About PONSPONS develops artificial intelligence models to enhance ultrasound imaging, unveiling visual insights invisible onconventional devices. Our deep learning algorithms elevate risk assessment of disease progress happening outside thehospital settings and our patented image enhancement system increases basic ultrasound images to provide expertlevel scan resolution, tissue contrast, and noise reduction without requiring expensive new hardware. This amplifiesultrasound's power for early disease detection and preventive screening globally.About the WIPO Global AwardsThe WIPO Global Awards recognize small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have successfully leveraged IPrights to drive innovation and commercial success. The awards are presented by the World Intellectual PropertyOrganization (WIPO), a specialized agency of the United Nations

PONS AI Driven Ultrasound Technology