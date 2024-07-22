Minister Ronald Lamola leads South African Delegation at AU Executive Council in Ghana, 18 to 19 Jul

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will head the South African delegation to the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, scheduled for 18 and 19 July 2024 in Accra, Ghana. The theme of this session is Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning for Africa.

The primary objective of the Executive Council Meeting in Accra is to deliberate on and adopt the AU Budget for 2025. This budget is crucial for advancing the AU’s mandate, including the implementation of Agenda 2063 and its flagship projects, as well as the Silencing of the Guns initiative.

Minister Lamola’s participation underscores South Africa’s unwavering commitment to the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063.

Additionally, it emphasises the importance of strengthening the AU and its organs while achieving financial independence—a vital step toward addressing the development challenges faced by the continent.

During the Executive Council session, there will be reflections on the AU’s role in the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for Brazil in November 2024. The council will also discuss AU priorities within the G20 framework and explore resource mobilisation strategies to enhance its participation.

The African continent grapples with multifaceted challenges, including threats to democratic governance, peace, and security. These challenges manifest through unconstitutional changes of government, inter- and intra-state conflicts, terrorism, violent extremism, poverty, food insecurity, energy shortages, and heavy external debt burdens faced by several countries.

Minister Lamola will utilise his time in Ghana to engage in bilateral discussions with counterparts from various African nations. These discussions will focus on AU-related matters, particularly the realisation of Agenda 2063 and its flagship projects.

