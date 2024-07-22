Face Yogi Launches Innovative Routine: 5 Exercises of Face Yoga for Jowls Lifting
Face Yogi launched a detailed guide on face lifting, featuring 5 effective facial exercises to lift the jawline, highly effective in improving double chins.PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATE, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Face Yogi is an app designed for women in fast-paced life who seek natural beauty, health, and inner peace. Face Yogi understands the needs of women striving to maintain their youthful appearance even in busy schedules, providing professional face yoga instruction with full video guidance, and step-by-step approaches to help women relax their face and neck muscles, alleviate fatigue, and reduce unwanted facial fat.
Recently, Face Yogi launched a detailed guide on face lifting, featuring 5 effective facial exercises to lift the jawline. These exercises are highly effective in improving double chins and sagging facial skin. Face Yogi is committed to helping individuals who regain their confidence and reveal their natural beauty through innovative face yoga programs and professional skincare guidance.
Is Facial Yoga Worth Trying?
Facial yoga is the best anti-aging method to try because there is no financial or time loss, individuals can create a facial yoga program to suit their face, and can see noticeable results in jaw lifting and fading of lines by practicing consistently at home for more than two weeks.
Introducing the Jowls Lifting Routine
Face Yogi expert team has curated five highly effective exercises that specifically target the jowls. These exercises are easy to perform, require no special equipment, and can be done in the comfort of home. The routine is designed to fit seamlessly into the morning and evening skincare, ensuring invisible face yoga before and after changes in 7 days.
The 5 Exercises Include
Jowl Lifting
1. Smile widely without showing the teeth.
2. Purse the lips together and lift the cheeks towards the eyes.
3. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 10 times.
Jaw Release
1. Open the mouth slowly and stick the tongue out,
2. Try to touch the chin with the tongue, and hold for 5 seconds
Repeat 10 times for this, it stretches the muscles at the junction of the jaw and neck, helping to contour the neck better.
Neck Stretches
1. Find a comfortable position, lift the head back, and look at the ceiling.
2. Slowly turn the head clockwise in a circular motion and hold for 1 minute.
3. Turn the head counterclockwise for 1 minute.
4. Turn the head to the upper right, face forward on the left side, feel the stretch on the left side of the neck, and hold for 10-20 seconds.
5. Turn the head to the upper left side, face forward on the right side, feel the stretch on the right side of the neck, and hold for 10-20 seconds.
Repeat steps 4-5 10 times.
Fish Mouth Exercise
1. Keep relaxing, mouth protruding, sucking hard on both cheeks to make a fish face, hold for 5 seconds, then relax.
2. Then keep the lips tightly closed, inhale through the nose, puff up the cheeks, and feel the stretch around the nose, hold for 5-10 seconds, then way.
Repeat these two movements 10 times.
Dumbbell Fly
The bird of prey is an exercise for the chest muscles. As the chest muscles are stretched and practiced, the neck muscles are tightened and the bird of prey improves poor posture such as hunching and pronation of the neck, which in turn helps to lift the jaw.
How to do:
1. Prepare the dumbbells, newbies are advised to use a bottle of water instead of dumbbells.
2. Maintain a standing position, raise the arms in front of the body, parallel to the ground.
3. Arms slightly bent, hands holding dumbbells palm up, slowly open the arms to the sides, imagine using the arms to row circles, feel the chest muscles of the force, repeat 10-20 times, and then relax.
Repeat 10-20 times, then relax.
About Face Yogi
Face Yogi is dedicated to promoting natural beauty and wellness through the power of facial yoga. Offering a variety of facial exercises, tutorials, and article guidance to help people achieve optimal facial yoga. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Face Yogi continues to lead the face yoga industry.
