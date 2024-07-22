Water and Sanitation on tragic passing of its official Sello Machitje who had gone missing after an alleged hijacking and abduction

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has learnt with shock and sadness of the tragic passing of its official, Mr Sello Machitje who had gone missing after an alleged hijacking and abduction on 8 July 2024. His vehicle was later recovered on the same day in Alexandra township, Johannesburg.

The Department has been informed that Mr Machitje’s lifeless body was discovered in an open field in Bekkersdal, Westonaria on Thursday 18, July 2024.

He was a Deputy Director responsible for management accounting in the Water Trading Entity of the DWS. On the day of his disappearance, he was traveling to the Eastern Cape on a work assignment.

DWS conveys its condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as the colleagues in the Department, and further urges law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible for this heinous deed.

The Department currently does not have further details as the matter is being handled by the law enforcement authorities.

Out of respect for the family and to allow authorities to investigate this highly sensitive and tragic incident, DWS will not comment any further on the matter at this moment.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935.

