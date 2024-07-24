Shaip Launches Generative AI Platform for Experimentation, Evaluation, & Monitoring of AI Applications
Ensuring Responsible and Safe AI Development with Shaip's Gen AI Platform
Gen AI Platform is designed to address ethical concerns in AI that ensures the training data is ethically collected, models respond reliably & ethically, and systems comply with regulatory standards.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaip is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Generative AI Platform, designed to address the core challenges of data quality, model performance, system scalability, and regulatory compliance in the AI development process. This innovative solution offers end-to-end support for the entire lifecycle of Large Language Model (LLM) development, from ethical data generation to experimentation, evaluation, and real-time system observability, ensuring that AI models and applications are both responsible and safe.
— Vatsal Ghiya CEO of Shaip
The Shaip Generative AI Platform is designed to ensure that AI systems are developed responsibly and safely, addressing critical industry concerns about AI ethics and reliability. Key features of the platform include:
Data Generation: Provides high-quality, diverse, and ethically sourced data for training, fine-tuning, evaluation, and testing. The platform supports synthetic dataset generation and allows users to bring their own data through API/SDK integration.
Experimentation: Facilitates prompt management and model comparison, enabling users to experiment with different prompts and models to select the best performing ones. The platform offers a model catalog featuring options from leading providers like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Cohere, as well as open-source models.
Evaluation: The platform includes a robust evaluation system with over 50 automated metrics, such as hallucination, relevancy, correctness, toxicity and more. It also supports custom evaluations and integration with open-source evaluators. Both offline and online evaluations are possible, with human annotators available for specific performance and safety assessments.
Observability: Real-time observability and monitoring tools allow users to proactively inspect and analyze their AI systems’ performance and safety in production. The platform features an analytics dashboard for tracking historical performance, cost, usage, and other key metrics.
"Our Generative AI Platform is designed to address ethical concerns in AI by providing tools to ensure that training data is ethically collected, models respond reliably and ethically, and systems comply with regulatory standards," said Vatsal Ghiya CEO of Shaip. He further adds, by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and services, we're empowering organizations to create AI systems that are not only powerful but also ethical and safe.”
The Shaip platform enables various use cases like Q&A pair generation and text summarization, offering both cloud and on premise options for flexible integration. Its hybrid model blends automation with expert human oversight for scalable, high-quality outcomes, ideal for enterprises developing generative AI applications. Shaip offers a 14-day free trial with access to 10,000 traces/logs and invites potential users to request a demo at www.shaip.com/generative-ai-platform/.
About Shaip
Shaip is a fully managed Gen AI platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges. Transform your LLM development lifecycle with Shaip's comprehensive platform that supports the full AI lifecycle, from data collection and annotation to model evaluation and monitoring. With a focus on quality, diversity, and ethical data practices, Shaip empowers businesses to develop AI solutions that are both innovative and responsible.
