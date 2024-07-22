DocMagic, Inc. Announces the Passing of Founder and CEO Dominic Iannitti
The entire family at DocMagic is deeply saddened by Dominic's passing. I am committed to honoring his legacy by continuing to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to clients.”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with profound sadness that DocMagic announces the passing of its esteemed Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Iannitti. Mr. Iannitti passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning due to complications from pneumonia. He was a visionary leader, innovator, entrepreneur, and a prominent figure within the mortgage industry.
Dominic Iannitti founded DocMagic, Inc. in 1987 with a vision to streamline the mortgage process and ultimately eliminate the reliance on paper – via the power of domain-rich enterprise technology. He is credited with automating the loan document preparation, management, and delivery processes; pioneering eVault and eSign capabilities; introducing the first end-to-end eClosing platform; and many other notable mortgage technology advancements.
Over the past four decades, his relentless dedication and forward-thinking approach have positioned DocMagic as a market leader in mortgage document generation and eClosing technology. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become a trusted partner for lenders nationwide, known for its cutting-edge solutions, exceptional customer service, and steadfast commitment to compliance.
Throughout his career, Dominic was consistently celebrated and commended across the industry – not only for his software innovation, but also for his genuine care for employees, clients, partners, and associates. He fostered a dynamic company culture rooted in innovation, integrity, and collaboration. His legacy of leadership, trailblazing accomplishments, and technological advancements will continue to inspire and guide DocMagic for years to come.
Iannitti’s achievements have been widely recognized in the mortgage industry, earning him numerous awards, accolades, and commendations. Last month, the Mortgage Bankers Association named Iannitti a rare, second-time recipient of its coveted Tech All-Star Award – an honor that highlighted his ongoing successes in facilitating electronic loan transactions and driving eMortgage adoption.
Additional accolades earned that reflect Iannitti’s industry accomplishments and contributions, to name a few, include: Inman’s Best of Finance award; HousingWire’s Vanguard award; The Title Report’s Innovation award; Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing-Private Companies list; Mortgage Banker’s Legends of Lending award; MReport’s Top Industry Leader & Influencer award; PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary award; NMP’s Top Mortgage Employers award; MPA’s 5-Star Tech Providers list; Mortgage Technology magazine’s Top 50 Service Providers list; and many other commendations. Each accolade exemplified Iannitti’s drive and passion for developing second-to-none mortgage technology. More information about his successes can be found here: https://dominiciannitti.com/awards/.
DocMagic’s Chief Operating Officer, Lori Johnson, stated: “As we mourn the loss of our friend and business inspiration, DocMagic’s longtime leadership team is well-prepared to remain steadfast in our mission and commitment to excellence in the mortgage technology space. We have already implemented a comprehensive succession plan to ensure a seamless transition.”
Effective immediately, Pat Theodora, DocMagic’s Chief Financial Officer and Iannitti’s longtime business partner of 37 years, has been appointed the company’s new President and CEO. Mr. Theodora has been with Iannitti since the inception of the company and is extremely familiar with DocMagic’s culture, vision, operations, finances, and growth trajectory.
"The entire family at DocMagic is deeply saddened by Dominic's passing," said Pat Theodora. "He was a true pioneer in our industry and a mentor to many. I am committed to honoring his legacy by continuing to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions to clients. This is what my friend and partner would have wanted, and I am laser-focused on implementing the company’s succession plan without any interruption to operations."
The employees expressed collectively their gratitude for Dominic’s significant contributions and the indelible impact he has made on them and the industry at large. The entire DocMagic family extends its deepest condolences to the Iannitti family during this difficult time.
Details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following entities that were close to Dominic’s heart: “In memory of Dominic Iannitti” – the World Family Foundation (Worldfamilyfnd.org) and/or Lunada Bay Little League (Lunadabayll.com).
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. is a leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. The company’s solutions facilitate precision-based digital lending transactions, connecting industry participants and ensuring data integrity. With in-house compliance experts and legal staff, DocMagic monitors legal and regulatory changes at both federal and state levels. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
