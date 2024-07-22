An-yal Launches 'Human+': AI-Optimized Communication Strategies for Maximum Performance and Engagement

An-yal's Human+ combines AI with strategic communication capabilities, offering innovative solutions for businesses and brands of all sizes worldwide.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An-yal, a leading advertising and communications agency, is proud to announce the launch of Human+, a revolutionary solution that combines strategic communication expertise with advanced AI technologies. This innovative approach aims to enhance performance and engagement in marketing, advertising, and public relations.

By fully utilizing powerful AI technologies, An-yal is creating new and limitless possibilities for connecting with and captivating diverse audiences through customized approaches, Human+Persona and Human+Talent. This powerful combination enables An-yal to create dynamic, progressive strategies and campaigns for businesses and organizations of any size worldwide.

"We're extremely excited to launch Human+," said Chioma Anyalewechi, CEO of An-yal. "It opens up endless possibilities for creativity and scalability while prioritizing cost-effectiveness and efficiency. It gives brands and businesses fresh ways to engage and transform their communication strategies, with the full support and expertise of our dedicated team."

Embrace the Power of ‘Human+Persona’

An-yal Human+Persona is a communications approach that leverages the familiarity and trust of a persona alongside expertise in communications strategy. At the heart of Human+ is An-yal ‘Digital Twin’: imagine the possibilities of digitally duplicating your most valued people, making them flawlessly multilingual, infused with powerful AI integrations, and aligned with strategic insights and a tailored execution plan. This is the core of the Digital Twin strategy.

An-yal's Digital Twin technology creates a hyper-realistic replication of an organization's most key people, perfectly mimicking their appearance and voice. With powerful AI integrations, it provides crucial communication content and highly scalable work that is adaptable to various industries and applications.

From a series of weather safety announcements by a trusted newscaster to a hospital using a Digital Twin to demonstrate necessary preparations for an MRI examination, An-yal Digital Twin is accurately customized and easily integrated across platforms and touchpoints.

Multilingual Integration

Multilingual integrations enable businesses to break down language barriers, scale content in multiple languages, and connect with diverse audiences. An added advantage is that An-yal uses real human linguistics specialists to ensure speech is natural and appropriate.

High-Performance Communications Strategy

An-yal integrates the exceptional capabilities of the Digital Twin into a customized communication plan. Beginning with a thorough analysis of an organization's objectives and goals, the team determines the most effective approach. This includes targeting tactics, messaging concepts, and the ideation and creation of the work and content that the Digital Twin delivers.

Dream Big With ‘Human+Talent’

An-yal also introduces Human+Talent, an exciting blend of human creativity and AI innovation. It’s where perfect visions and surrealism meet and where AI talents, AI-enhanced content, and AI-infused advertising campaigns benefit brands exponentially.

An-yal's experience and expertise in talent collaborations now include the added benefit of creating the ideal influencer, model, and scenario for a product or brand. They never sleep, never make risky comments or mistakes, and are always ready to engage audiences.

An-yal's AI talents are advanced, fully computer-generated characters designed to act like human talent on social media and in marketing campaigns. These personalities have distinct characteristics, appearances, and backstories. Despite their digital nature, they captivate and engage audiences as effectively as their human counterparts.

Introducing An-yal UGC AI

Creators of UGC (user-generated content) are everyday consumers who create content about products or services. The benefits for brands are significant: UGC builds trust and authenticity, as people tend to trust peer recommendations more than traditional ads.

An-yal UGC AI uses UGC creators in exactly the same way but replaces the creator's face with a unique, remarkably lifelike AI-generated face to ensure their anonymity, which in turn means risk-free representation for brands while retaining the genuine experiences and storytelling that resonate so well with audiences.

Comprehensive Project Management

The effectiveness of An-yal Human+ stems from their insight and strategic communications expertise, ensuring that all businesses and organizations receive the most effective, tailored approach, seamlessly executed from conception to implementation.

With Human+, An-yal is leading the way in the ever-evolving world of communication. Stay ahead and elevate communication strategies with Human+. Contact An-yal for more information.

https://www.an-yal.com/