North America's First Hologram Zoo to Open in Regional Prairie Centre of Brandon Manitoba

BRANDON, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safari in Africa, watch dinosaurs hatch from their eggs, and catch baby wild boar as they jump into your arms: the Hologram Zoo by Axiom Holographics makes these things possible- with the attractions being made of 3D laser light. Brandon, Manitoba will be the home to North America’s first Hologram Zoo, with entrepreneur Darcy Willey opening the experience in the fall. The Hologram Zoo is like a normal zoo but the animals are made of light. It uses entertainment equipment developed and sold by Australian holographic technology company Axiom Holographics.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to make Brandon an entertainment destination”, says Willey. “We were introduced to the Hologram Zoo concept and the opportunity made a lot of sense”. Willey has previously operated indoor children's play places, and the decision to transition from a facility focused primarily on play options for younger children to the Hologram Zoo facility didn't come easily. “Of course we know that change can be challenging for folks, however we are confident that the residents of Brandon and Manitoba will be extremely pleased when the Hologram Zoo is in place”, says Willey.

Winner of Time Magazine’s top technology of 2023, and the prestigious Thomas Edison award this spring, Axiom Holographics is the world’s leading developer of hologram equipment. Normally producing hologram walls, tables and rooms for military, education and government organizations around the world, Axiom turned their attention to entertainment technology in recent years as a way to expose mass audiences to the technology. The Hologram Zoo will host ongoing content attractions which will rotate over time, similar to going to see a movie. Attractions include Australia, the Arctic, Dinosaurs, Africa, and Asia. The Hologram Zoo will also host seasonal attractions such as Christmas, Halloween, Easter and more over time.

Local Connection

When first hearing of the Axiom Holographics, Willey was surprised to find a high tech connection in the Wheat City. John Jackson, owner of LINKS Institute, is responsible for Canadian business development for Axiom Holographics and introduced the opportunity to Willey. “Seeing an avid entrepreneur like Darcy, who seems keen on adjusting his business to suit evolving needs, I wanted to run the opportunity by him to get his take on it”, says Jackson. “He immediately recognized the value of the Hologram Zoo opportunity and started to set his purchase plans into motion”. Jackson says that the Australian based Axiom holographics intends to sell Hologram Zoos, and other holographic technology, into every major Canadian city. “The Hologram Zoo is the first wave of ground breaking entertainment technology to be released by Axiom”, says Jackson. “They are a dynamic organization and I am excited to support them in their sales across Canada.”

Bruce Dell, CEO of Axiom Holographics has visited Westman in the past and is delighted to see the first North American Hologram Zoo in Brandon. “I think it’s phenomenal that a rural center in the Prairies will be our first Canadian site. We’re so grateful to Nexgen Family Entertainment (Darcy Willey) for taking this step and putting his city on the map in a new way”, says Dell. Additionally, the Brandon Hologram Zoo will act as the central Canadian demonstration site for other Canadian and American investors who are interested in opening a Hologram Zoo in their own territory. “Axiom is very happy that they will have a Hologram Zoo available for demonstration in such a centrally located zone”, says Jackson. “Axiom is currently pushing the Hologram Zoo opportunity across every Canadian province and there are many people who will travel here to see it and weigh the investment opportunity for themselves”.

Hologram Zoo uses Unique Technology

“People are familiar with Virtual Reality, but less so with true holograms”, says Jackson. “Meaning ‘whole picture’, holograms are images which appear around you and seem real. They are not a projection on a wall, but rather give you the impression that they are part of your environment”. The Hologram Zoo technology has customers wear a simple pair of 3D glasses like in a movie theater, and there are size options available for both younger people and adults. There are no cords or cables, and the experience is accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The holograms are generated using patented technology developed and owned by Axiom. Guests enter the Hologram Zoo and receive a brief introduction on the experience from a holographic artificial intelligence. They then pass through a long hologram tunnel before seeing ‘animal enclosures’, and going under a ‘Sky Roof’. The experience includes access to a photo booth and guests receive a souvenir.

Hologram Zoo to Provide Boost for Brandon Tourism

It is expected that the Hologram Zoo will draw interested customers from all across Westman and the province. A key audience for the Hologram Zoo will be students of all ages who can learn about both animals and dinosaurs. “We hope that the Hologram Zoo will not only be an entertainment destination, but a way for all school aged children to learn about nature, science and holographics technology”, says Willey. Jackson explains that animal content is just part of Axiom’s intended menu of options. “Although the attraction is called the Hologram Zoo, we understand in the future content will include the ancient world, under the ocean, planets and more”.

The Hologram Zoo is expected to open in Brandon in the fall of 2024.

For more information about the Brandon Hologram Zoo, contact Darcy Willey. For more information about Axiom Holographics in Canada, contact John Jackson.