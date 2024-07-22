Empowering Leaders Worldwide: Dr. Kevin McGarry’s New Book 'Lead with Purpose' Launches Today

An Engaging Story About Leadership in Personal and Professional Life.

Dr. Kevin McGarry, leadership expert, is thrilled to announce the release of his new book, "Lead with Purpose," a captivating business story designed to inspire leaders to unlock their full potential and lead with character, integrity and purpose. The book also features a special illustration by his daughter, Madison McGarry, adding a unique visual touch to the narrative.

This story bridges the gap between leadership theory and practical application, empowering leaders to unlock their full potential.

"We aimed to provide a clear and actionable framework for leaders to develop their leadership philosophy and inspire their teams," says Dr. Kevin McGarry. "This book is a guide for overcoming the challenges of leadership, empowering readers to lead with character, integrity and a strong sense of purpose."

In “Lead with Purpose,” readers will meet Eddie, a corporate leader who finds himself unexpectedly coaching his daughter’s struggling softball team while his career reaches a critical juncture. Overwhelmed but determined, Eddie embarks on a transformative journey with the help of an unlikely mentor—a seasoned coach who imparts invaluable leadership wisdom. As Eddie learns to balance the demands of the softball field and his corporate role, he discovers profound insights that elevate his approach to leadership both on and off the field.

Key Takeaways from “Lead with Purpose” Include:

• Elevate Team Performance with a People-Centric Mindset: Learn how focusing on the well-being and development of team members can drive extraordinary results.

• Harness the Power of Character-Driven Leadership: Discover the importance of leading with integrity and authenticity to inspire trust and commitment.

• Communicate Effectively to Inspire and Motivate: Master the art of clear, motivational communication that rallies teams toward common goals.

• Achieve Work-Life Balance: Learn strategies for effectively managing professional responsibilities and personal commitments.

“Lead with Purpose” is not just a book; it’s a transformative journey that empowers leaders to make a meaningful impact on their organizations and communities.

“Writing ‘Lead with Purpose’ has been a rewarding experience,” says Dr. Kevin McGarry. “I wanted to share my passion for leadership through a story that resonates with leaders at all levels. This business story simplifies complex leadership concepts, making them accessible and actionable. I am also incredibly proud to have my daughter, Madison, contribute her artistic talents to this project, making it even more special.”

Perfect for managers, coaches, and anyone striving to lead, “Lead with Purpose” offers a refreshing blend of storytelling and leadership principles. Whether you’re an aspiring leader or a seasoned executive, this book provides the tools and motivation to lead with conviction and purpose.

“Lead with Purpose” is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Dr. Kevin McGarry and his work, visit https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Purpose-Leading-Personal-Professional for more details.

About Dr. Kevin McGarry

Dr. Kevin McGarry, founder of McGarry Leadership and CEO of Leading 360 is committed to empowering leaders and multi-generational teams globally to realize their full potential through coaching, keynote presentations and leadership assessments. With over 25 years of industry experience, Kevin has served as a corporate officer and a national sales leader for both asset management and annuity companies. He holds a Doctorate in Leadership, a Master's in Coaching, and earned his undergraduate degree in finance. Kevin resides in Avon, CT, with his wife and daughter, where he continues to inspire and guide leaders toward excellence.

About Madison McGarry

Madison McGarry is an emerging artist known for her engaging illustrations. Her contribution to “Lead with Purpose” adds a unique visual. As a competitive softball player, Madison was the inspiration behind the story, and her experiences on the field provided valuable insights into teamwork and leadership that are woven throughout the narrative.