NEFTI ALL-STARS FILMMAKERS COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE DURBAN FILMMART
The NEFTI All-Stars Competition announced its Award winners today after screenings of the filmmakers’ projects at the Southern Sun Maharani Hotel Congella Room during the 2024 Durban FilmMart. Moreetsi Gabang from Bostswana won the $5,000 Grand Prize for his film, HILL OF LOVERS. The Audience Award of $2,000 was also presented to Moreetsi Gabang. NEFTI Competition Founder and Administrator Paul Robinson made the announcement.
NEFTI All Stars is the culmination of all the NEFTI Competitions to date. The winner from each of the previous Competitions vied for the grand prize of $5,000 and $2,000 audience award. The 4 filmmakers represented in the NEFTI All Stars Competition were: Minenhle Luthuli from South Africa with Make A Wish, Nahom Abraham from Eritrea with Bedtime, Moreetsi Gabang from Botswana with Hill Of Lovers, and Cheyi Okoaye from Nigeria with Boxed In. Each of the 4 NEFTI filmmakers were given $3000 to create a completely new film.
Moreetsi Gabang has emerged as a talented writer and director. His passion for storytelling was ignited while living in Addis Ababa when an inspiring guidance counsellor posed the question of his life’s purpose. From that moment, Moreetsi’s journey as a filmmaker began to unfold. With a background in writing and directing, Moreetsi’s expertise in the film industry has flourished. He graduated valedictorian from AFDA Johannesburg and has since accumulated a list of notable achievements and recognition. His short film “Motswakwa” (Foreigner) earned a nomination for Best Short Film at the African Movie Academy Awards, further solidifying his prowess as a filmmaker. Additionally, Moreetsi is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Bessie Head Literature Award. With a filmmaking style rooted in an arthouse sensibility and a commitment to socially relevant themes, Moreetsi sets himself apart from other emerging filmmakers. He constantly seeks to push boundaries and offers a working environment that promotes collaboration and skills development. His work is influenced by a simple mantra: “Don’t be boring.”
The NEFTI Competition in collaboration with the Berlinale/EFM & Durban Film Mart have forged a partnership to challenge filmmakers in emerging economic regions, internationally, to showcase their innovative and creative skills, expand the filmmaker's reach into regions that may otherwise not have been available to them and to showcase the diverse creative process of filmmakers from a variety of backgrounds and environments.
Contestants for the local competitions were selected to participate by international submissions via the International Emerging Film Talent Association’s global alumni and from the Berlinale/EFM and Durban Film Mart network of filmmakers.
Additional partners are Panavision® and Panalux®
Of those many applicants for each of the competitions, 10 were selected to present a zoom pitch of the concept for their film to a panel of judges consisting of 3 leading film industry professionals - Acclaimed Actress Vivica A Fox, Academy and Tony Award winning producer Bruce Cohen, and President of Post Production 21st Century Fox/Disney Ted Gagliano. These 10 were then narrowed down to 3 finalists who received $3,000 in production funding and had 30 days to complete and submit their films. There are no storyline requirements except that it must be non-violent and non-political.
