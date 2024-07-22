Aviation Industry’s Engines Community Will Gather in Amsterdam September 10-11 for Aero-Engines Europe
Aviation Week Network's annual conference and showcase is Europe’s largest gathering of aero engine executives
We are looking forward to bringing this event to the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam to address the most pressing challenges facing the aero engine community”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s annual Aero-Engines Europe (#AEEUR), will be held September 10-11 in Amsterdam at the Beurs van Berlage, attracting industry leaders throughout the region.
— Lydia Janow, Sr. VP of Events, Aviation Week Network
The annual conference and showcase is Europe’s largest gathering of aero engine executives to create new business and discuss the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. More than 500 executives from airlines, lessors, OEMs, MROs and suppliers will come together for a two-day conference and showcase to exchange best practices and innovative ideas, strengthen existing partnerships, and create new business.
The conference agenda will feature speakers and panel discussions dedicated to a variety of timely topics, including Navigating the Future: AI in Aero Engine Maintenance, Transitioning from Current to Next Generation Engines, Lessor Portfolio Outlook & Spare Engine Management, and more.
Aero-Engines Europe will also include networking receptions, luncheons, breakfasts, and coffee breaks. The event will conclude with a facility tour of an Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance engine MRO facility. Those who register by July 31 can save $300. Aero-Engines Europe is free for qualifying airline and lessor representatives. All attendees can register here: https://www.aeroengineconference.com/en/registration/registration.html
“We are looking forward to bringing this event to the Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam to address the most pressing challenges facing the aero engine community,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Our attendees enjoy hearing from other industry leaders, and they take advantage of the intimate setting and numerous networking opportunities.”
The Aero-Engines Europe Host Sponsor is Air France Industries KLM E&M, and Premium Sponsors are: elfc, Lufthansa Technik, SES, and SETNA iO. Sponsors are Aero Capital Solutions, HAECO, SGI Aviation and SMBC Aero Engine Lease.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
